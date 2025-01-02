Leonardo DiCaprio in Squid Game Season 3? Here's what Netflix has to say

Netflix's global blockbuster Squid Game has continued its pace with an engrossing second season, cementing its legendary reputation. While the Season 2 ending left more fans wanting more, the creators wasted no time in releasing the first teaser and poster for the third instalment, which teased a creepier and more dramatic plot. “Everyone say hi to Chul-su. Squid Game 3 coming 2025," the streaming behemoth said on New Year's Day with a 15-second teaser trailer.

While the news had already sparked speculation, stories regarding the third season's casting began circulating, with one citing Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio. According to many sources, the actor from Killers of the Flower Moon might feature in season 3 of Squid Game. According to OSEN, DiCaprio will make a surprise cameo appearance, with filming taking place in secret last year. While his participation was modest, additional details were kept hidden to prevent spoilers.

However, the reports do not appear to be accurate. Netflix has now addressed Leonardo DiCaprio's casting in the show, stating, "The rumours are completely false." "Reports of Leonardo DiCaprio's involvement in Squid Game Season 3 are completely false," according to Soompi.

Notably, the major basis of the allegations dates back to 2022, when Squid Game developer Hwang Dong Hyuk hinted at his affection for the actor. When asked if any Hollywood actors will ever join the Emmy-winning program, Dong Hyuk said, “There will be no known Hollywood actor in Season 2. That’s not in the plan and if the stage changes, maybe in Season 3—but for Season 2, it is still set in Korea. Leonardo DiCaprio did say he’s a big fan of ‘Squid Game,’ so maybe if time or chances allow, we can ask him to join the games."

Squid Game Season 3

In the first Season 3 teaser, viewers were shown the arena where three new players discovered the 'Red Light, Green Light' doll standing with her back turned. Shortly after, the teaser shows a male doll on the opposite side of the tracks, gazing directly at her.

The second season, now available to stream on Netflix, aired on December 26 and received millions of views in only a few days. The program has captivated people worldwide, rising to the top of the weekly non-English TV list in 92 countries and collecting 68 million views on the streamer in its first three days. The second half sees Lee Jung Jae's Seong Gi Hun return to the island with a plan to get revenge and expose the shady company behind the game.

