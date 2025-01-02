Entertainment

'Marco' Box Office collection: Unni Mukundan starrer film earns THIS

Marco

Alongside Pushpa 2, Marco dominates the box office

Box Office of 'Marco'

Marco's impressive box office collection surprises all

Earnings

Marco earns more than its budget in just 13 days

Budget and Earnings

Marco, with a 30 crore budget, has earned 42.15 crore

Day 13 collection

Unni Mukundan's Marco earned 3.5 crore on day 13

Intense Action

Released in 3 languages, Marco features intense action

Release Date

Released on Dec 20, Marco is directed by Hanif Adeni

