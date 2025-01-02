'Marco' Box Office collection: Unni Mukundan starrer film earns THIS

Entertainment
Alongside Pushpa 2, Marco dominates the box office
Marco's impressive box office collection surprises all
Marco earns more than its budget in just 13 days
Marco, with a 30 crore budget, has earned 42.15 crore
Unni Mukundan's Marco earned 3.5 crore on day 13
Released in 3 languages, Marco features intense action
Released on Dec 20, Marco is directed by Hanif Adeni
