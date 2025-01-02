Chhava to Sikander: Top 8 action-packed films set for 2025 release

Entertainment
2025 is going to be explosive at the box office. Get ready for some action-packed films that are set to create a storm. Let's find out more
Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta's Lahore 1947 is an action-packed film. It's set to release on January 24th
Shahid Kapoor returns to action after a long time with Deva, releasing on January 31st. He stars alongside Pooja Hegde
Releasing on February 14th, Vicky Kaushal's Chhava promises intense action. He stars with Rashmika Mandanna
Salman Khan's Sikandar, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, is considered the biggest action film of 2025, releasing on March 28th
Another action-packed film from Sunny Deol, Jat, is releasing in April 2025
Hrithik Roshan's War 2, with Kiara Advani, promises high-octane action, releasing on August 15th
Tiger Shroff returns with more action in Baaghi 4, co-starring Sanjay Dutt, releasing on September 5th
Alia Bhatt takes on action in Yash Raj Films' Alpha, releasing on December 25th
5 TV Stars Who Fell in Love On Set and Got Married
YRKKH Spoiler ALERT: Abhir faces life-threatening accident
Gauri Khan to Twinkle: 9 Bollywood wives running successful businesses
New Year 2025: 6 Shivangi Joshi inspired dress ideas for party