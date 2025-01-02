Entertainment

Chhava to Sikander: Top 8 action-packed films set for 2025 release

2025's High-Octane Action Films

2025 is going to be explosive at the box office. Get ready for some action-packed films that are set to create a storm. Let's find out more

1. Sunny Deol's Lahore 1947

Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta's Lahore 1947 is an action-packed film. It's set to release on January 24th

2. Shahid Kapoor's Deva

Shahid Kapoor returns to action after a long time with Deva, releasing on January 31st. He stars alongside Pooja Hegde

3. Vicky Kaushal's Chhava

Releasing on February 14th, Vicky Kaushal's Chhava promises intense action. He stars with Rashmika Mandanna

4. Salman Khan's Sikandar

Salman Khan's Sikandar, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, is considered the biggest action film of 2025, releasing on March 28th

5. Sunny Deol's Jat

Another action-packed film from Sunny Deol, Jat, is releasing in April 2025

6. Hrithik Roshan's War 2

Hrithik Roshan's War 2, with Kiara Advani, promises high-octane action, releasing on August 15th

7. Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4

Tiger Shroff returns with more action in Baaghi 4, co-starring Sanjay Dutt, releasing on September 5th

8. Alia Bhatt's Alpha

Alia Bhatt takes on action in Yash Raj Films' Alpha, releasing on December 25th

5 TV Stars Who Fell in Love On Set and Got Married

YRKKH Spoiler ALERT: Abhir faces life-threatening accident

Gauri Khan to Twinkle: 9 Bollywood wives running successful businesses

New Year 2025: 6 Shivangi Joshi inspired dress ideas for party