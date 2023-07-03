The Matrix to Tenet - 7 best sci-fi films on OTT

Entertainment
Want to delve into some science fiction? Sci-fi movies offer compelling narratives, stunning visuals, and thought-provoking concepts.
This groundbreaking sci-fi action film starring Keanu Reeves introduced audiences to a dystopian world where humanity is trapped in a simulated reality.
Starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet, this mind-bending romantic sci-fi drama follows a man who undergoes a procedure to erase memories of a failed relationship.
Starring Joaquin Phoenix, this movie explores the unconventional romance between a lonely man and an advanced operating system with artificial intelligence.
Starring Alicia Vikander, this film follows a young programmer who becomes involved in a psychological experiment with a highly advanced humanoid AI.
Starring Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan, this mind-bending sci-fi thriller follows two paramedics who encounter a new designer drug with supernatural effects.
In this action-packed sci-fi film, Chris Pratt leads a team of soldiers from the present who are drafted into a war against deadly aliens in the future.
Directed by Christopher Nolan, this mind-bending sci-fi thriller involves espionage and time inversion. It offers an intricate plot, stunning visuals and captivating performances.