    Leo Trailer Out: Vijay starrer to release on THIS date; WATCH

    The most awaited trailer of Vijay starrer LEO  is out. The action thriller film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraja and will be released on October 19, 2023.

    Leo Trailer Out: Vijay starrer to release on THIS date; WATCH
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 5, 2023, 6:39 PM IST

    And the wait comes to an end!! Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming and the year's most-awaited film 'Leo' trailer is out.

    The trailer gives a glimpse of action thriller dialogues of Vijay, Trisha, Arjun Saja and Sanjay with the terrific BGM by Anirudh music. WATCH the trailer here.

     

    The makers of the LEO movie has shared the trailer on social media by stating " Serving you this virundhu from our hearts to yours 

    Here’s #LeoTrailer
     

     

    Meanwhile, the update regarding the pre-booking of the film is out. The pre-booking of the film will start on October 14

    The film "Leo" has been generating considerable excitement among fans, not just in Tamil Nadu or India but also internationally. Vijay, known as Thalapathy, enjoys a massive fan following abroad as well. 

    The makers of the film took to social media to announce the release date of the film's trailer as well as a new poster on October 3.

    The action thriller film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraja and will be released on October 19, 2023. The Tamil film will be released in languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu.

    Along with Vijay, the film will star Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Mysskin. Anurag Kashyap will be seen in a cameo role in the film. The film is produced by Seven Screen Studio. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and editing by Philomin Raj.

    It is Thalapathy Vijay's 67th film and was previously titled Thalapathy 67. The film is already receiving a positive reaction in terms of advance ticket sales and is on track to become an all-time blockbuster not only in India but also abroad. According to ticket sales figures, Leo has already surpassed Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan I's advance bookings record. 

    After Leo, Vijay will shoot for the currently titled film, 'Thalapathy 68' which will be directed by Venkat Prabhu.

    Last Updated Oct 5, 2023, 6:52 PM IST
