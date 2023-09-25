LEO: Thalapathy Vijay's US booking began from THIS date

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The movie 'Leo' is set to come out in theaters on October 19, 2023. It will star Vijay in the lead alongside Trisha, a pair that will be returning after 14 years away from the screen together. The movie has also signed Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    he exciting arrival of a new Thalapathy film always gets fans in a frenzy, and this time around, they cannot wait for the release of Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial debut. The movie 'Leo' is set to come out in theatres on October 19, 2023. It will star Vijay in the lead alongside Trisha, a pair that will be returning after 14 years away from the screen together. The movie has also signed Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist.

    The film "Leo" has been generating considerable excitement among fans, not just in Tamil Nadu or India but also internationally. Vijay, known as Thalapathy, enjoys a massive fan following abroad as well. Recent reports have shed light on the release celebrations planned for "Leo" in the United States.

     "Leo" is being distributed by Prathyangira Cinemas and AA Creations in US. These distributors have already showcased stills from the action thriller at Times Square, alongside promotions for Shah Rukh Khan's "Jawaan" and Rajinikanth's "Jailer." Prathyangira Cinemas and AA Creations have announced a premiere of Vijay's film in the US, scheduled for October 18, with bookings opening on September 27.

    Fans are eagerly awaiting the audio launch of "Leo," scheduled for September 30 at the Chennai Nehru Indoor Stadium. Rumours circulated that Red Giant was attempting to block Udhayanidhi Stalin from granting permission for the audio launch due to distribution rights. However, Seven Screen Studios, the producers of Vijay's "Leo," have denied these claims.

    In the UK, ticket sales began six weeks ago, with a remarkable 28,000 tickets already sold, setting a Tamil cinema record. Distributor Ahimsa Entertainment has confirmed that "Leo" will have an uncut show in the UK initially.

    The movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Priya Anand, and Mansoor Ali Khan in the lead and supporting roles. The music composition and the vocals are by Anirudh Ravichandher, and the first single of the film ‘Naa Ready’ bagged about 101 million views on YouTube.

    The Route Production House, owned by Vijay, confirmed the release of the movie, which helped fans have an idea for the countdown. The movie will be released on October 19 during the Dussehra holidays in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi. The Lokesh-Vijay-Vijay teamed up for the movie ‘Master’ in 2021.

