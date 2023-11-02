Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Leo success meet: Will Thalapathy Vijay enter politics before 2026?

    Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo makers celebrated the success meet of the movie on November 1. The cast and crew, including Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha, Arjun, and several others participated in the event. Arjun has announced an update about the entry of Vijay into politics during the event.

    Leo success meet: Will Thalapathy Vijay enter politics before 2026?
    First Published Nov 2, 2023, 11:46 AM IST

    The makers of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer celebrated the success meet of Leo on November 1. The event took place at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. The cast and crew including Vijay, Trisha, and several others participated in the event. During the event, Vijay spoke on various subjects, touching upon social media conflicts, dropping hints about his potential political entry, and making a statement that "there could be only one Superstar," effectively signaling an end to fan rivalries.

    “There’s only one ‘Puratchi Thalaivar’, only one ‘Nadigar Thilagam’, only one ‘Puratchi Kalaignar Captain’, only one Ulaganayagan’, only one ‘Superstar’, only one ‘Thala’ ... the people are the kings and I am their ‘Thalapathy’ (commander),” said the star at the event.

    The event was hosted by Dhivyadharshini and RJ Vijay. During the event, RJ Vijay posed a few questions to Vijay. When asked about his plans for 2026, Vijay initially responded with a humorous remark, saying, "It will come after 2025." However, when pressed for a more serious answer, he mentioned the "Football World Cup." When asked to reconsider, Vijay finally said, "Cup-u mukiyam Bigilu (Winning the cup is important, Bigilu)."

    Meanwhile, the actor Arjun made an announcement that made his fans so excited. Arjun announced that Vijay would enter politics soon. The actor also said that Vijay has all the qualities of a leader. 

    There has been widespread speculation that Thalapathy Vijay is gearing up to enter politics. Reports suggest that he will establish his own political party in 2024 and participate in the elections in 2026.

    Apart from Vijay, Leo boasts a star-studded cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin, and Gautham Vasudev Menon. The film's music was composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and it was produced by SS Lalit Kumar.

    Last Updated Nov 2, 2023, 11:46 AM IST
