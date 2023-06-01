Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej to get engaged, know their wedding dates and more

    Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, two Tollywood actors who have long claimed to be close friends, have apparently been dating for a number of years.

    Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, two Tollywood actors who have long claimed to be close friends, have apparently been dating for a number of years. According to sources cited by IndiaToday.in, the pair is expected to become engaged on June 9; a date for the wedding has not yet been determined. The engagement will take place in front of close family members either at home or at a location in Hyderabad, it has also been verified.

    According to sources, the couple is deeply in love and ready to advance their relationship. Well, Varun and Lavanya's relationship started out as co-stars, progressed to friendship, and then gradually developed into love. For a very long period, they were able to keep their relationship secret and out of the spotlight.

    The son of Telugu actor and producer Nagendra Babu, who made his acting debut in 2014 with Mukunda, is Varun Tej Konidela. Varun Tej, who is well-known for his parts in the movies Fidaa, F2, and Tholi Prema, first met Lavanya while they were filming the scenes for the movies Mister and Antariksham 9000 KMPH. For those who are unaware, Lavanya is also close friends with Niharika Konidela, the sister of Varun Tej.

    Contrarily, Lavanya Tripathi made her acting debut in Telugu in 2012 after appearing in the 2009 Hindi television series Pyaar Ka Bandhan. Lavanya was most recently seen in the criminal comedy Happy Birthday, however she is now working on a few unofficially announced films. Lavanya had previously stated that she was travelling abroad, and Varun Tej had lately shared photos from Rome, Italy. According to internet users, the pair is currently on vacation.

