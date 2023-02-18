Late Captain Vikram Batra's brother Vishal Batra gets emotional and says, 'Reel Vikram and Dimple...'

Bollywood enthusiasts eagerly anticipated the wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Many others were moved by their marriage for another reason. The pair appeared in the film Shershaah, which is based on Captain Vikram Batra's heroism during the 1999 Kargil War.

Siddharth portrayed the titular role, while Kiara played Batra's fiance Dimple Chema. While the real-life Dimple and Vikram could not marry and spend their lives together, the fictional Vikram and Dimple are now married.

Vishal Batra, Captain Batra's twin brother, attended their celebration with his wife and daughter. Vishal recently commented about Kiara and Sidharth's wedding and how it made him sad. "I met Sidharth in December 2015 when the concept for the film came up," he told a media outlet. Even though the film was released two years ago, we have kept in touch regularly, and he is now a dear friend. It was thoughtful of him to invite us. It was also a feeling for me that I couldn't attend Vikram's wedding... It brought me through a range of emotions, and as an identical twin, it isn't easy to put into words. Kiara also sent us a note stating they are well message from Kiara, saying they are looking forward to us attending the wedding."

He said that Shabbir Boxwala, Shershaah's co-producer, informed him that the pair intended to marry. "I believe they became closer due to the film, and I am delighted that they married. The real Vikram and Dimple could not marry, but the fictional Vikram and Dimple have, and it is a great sensation. They make an adorable couple. They are two beautiful people, and I have never met them as celebrities. Our best wishes are with them. Sidharth even phoned me recently and invited me to the caravan launch of Mission Majnu in Delhi. 'I want you here with me,' he replied. It's a fraternal sentiment; why am I attending the launch?" Batra said.

"I constantly have these conflicting emotions where I'm sad and miss my brother, but I'm also really proud of him," Vishal Batra said. Batra further stated that Sidharth and Kiara did an excellent job in their parts. While the loss of his twin brother haunts him, he has made a reputation for himself and continues to live. "He will finish 25 years of sacrifice next year, and people will remember him.