Laapataa Ladies OUT of Oscars 2025 race: Director Kiran Rao reacts, thanks all for their love and support

Director Kiran Rao has responded to Laapataa Ladies' withdrawal from the Oscars 2025 contest. Laapataa Ladies was India's official submission to the Oscars. The Film Federation of India had nominated Kiran Rao's film for Best Foreign Feature Film consideration. However, earlier this week it was reported that Laapataa Ladies was not shortlisted for the category, therefore terminating its run at the awards ceremony.

While Kiran has not commented on the Laapataa Ladies' Oscar campaign concluding, she did upload a message thanking fans for their support, along with a few emojis that sum up her feelings. “Thank you for your love and support," Laapataa Ladies’ post read. Kiran captioned the image on Instagram Stories with a teary-eyed emoji, a heart, and folded hands emoji.

Meanwhile, FFI jury member Jahnu Baruaa reacted on Laapataa Ladies' withdrawal from the Oscar race. Jahnu told the Hindustan Times, "That is very uncalled for." Why would anyone say such things? It is quite unfortunate. People should strive to accept the jury's judgement. Many of my films have competed in various contests; some have won, while others have not. However, this does not warrant a negative appraisal of the procedure. We should respect the process."

When asked about Bollywood insiders criticising FFI, he responded, "Well, they weren't on the jury, that's all." While Jahnu declined to comment on why Laapataa Ladies did not make the cut, he did say, "People need to appreciate that it was a democratic process that they had to go through. And the country must accept whatever the decision is.

"The judges believed that the films nominated for Oscars in recent years lacked Indianness. A film must represent the nation. We believed that Laapataa Ladies had all of the appropriate characteristics and wonderfully depicted the societal instability we are seeing," he stated.

