Laapataa Ladies OUT of Oscars 2025 race: Director Kiran Rao reacts, thanks all for their love and support

Director Kiran Rao responded to Laapataa Ladies' Oscars 2025 withdrawal. India's Oscars submission was Laapataa Ladies. The Indian Film Federation submitted Kiran Rao for Best Foreign Feature Film. 
 

Laapataa Ladies OUT of Oscars 2025 race: Director Kiran Rao reacts, thanks all for their love and support RBA
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 19, 2024, 2:30 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 19, 2024, 2:30 PM IST

Director Kiran Rao has responded to Laapataa Ladies' withdrawal from the Oscars 2025 contest. Laapataa Ladies was India's official submission to the Oscars. The Film Federation of India had nominated Kiran Rao's film for Best Foreign Feature Film consideration. However, earlier this week it was reported that Laapataa Ladies was not shortlisted for the category, therefore terminating its run at the awards ceremony.

While Kiran has not commented on the Laapataa Ladies' Oscar campaign concluding, she did upload a message thanking fans for their support, along with a few emojis that sum up her feelings. “Thank you for your love and support," Laapataa Ladies’ post read. Kiran captioned the image on Instagram Stories with a teary-eyed emoji, a heart, and folded hands emoji.

Also Read: (PHOTOS) Who is Isha Negi? Meet Rishabh Pant's girlfriend

Laapataa Ladies OUT of Oscars 2025 race: Director Kiran Rao reacts, thanks all for their love and support RBA

Meanwhile, FFI jury member Jahnu Baruaa reacted on Laapataa Ladies' withdrawal from the Oscar race. Jahnu told the Hindustan Times, "That is very uncalled for." Why would anyone say such things? It is quite unfortunate. People should strive to accept the jury's judgement. Many of my films have competed in various contests; some have won, while others have not. However, this does not warrant a negative appraisal of the procedure. We should respect the process."

When asked about Bollywood insiders criticising FFI, he responded, "Well, they weren't on the jury, that's all." While Jahnu declined to comment on why Laapataa Ladies did not make the cut, he did say, "People need to appreciate that it was a democratic process that they had to go through. And the country must accept whatever the decision is.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn to Manoj Bajpayee: 6 Highest-Paid OTT actors of 2024

"The judges believed that the films nominated for Oscars in recent years lacked Indianness. A film must represent the nation. We believed that Laapataa Ladies had all of the appropriate characteristics and wonderfully depicted the societal instability we are seeing," he stated.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mukesh Khanna SLAMS Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Ram role in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana; Read on NTI

Mukesh Khanna SLAMS Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Ram role in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana; Read on

My character is spotless...', Pakistani news anchor reacts to S*X video goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

'My character is spotless...', Pakistani news anchor reacts to S*X video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

WATCH Malaika Arora spends time with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and family (VIDEO) RBA

WATCH: Malaika Arora spends time with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and family (VIDEO)

PHOTOS Alia Bhatt's latest Instagram post is all about LOVE, fashion and fitness RBA

PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt's latest Instagram post is all about LOVE, fashion and fitness

Bigg Boss 18: Is the 'convenience wala group' falling apart? Kashish, Edin question Sara Arfeen Khan [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Is the 'convenience wala group' falling apart? Kashish, Edin question Sara Arfeen Khan [WATCH]

Recent Stories

What s the ideal dinner time for optimal health find out gcw

What’s the ideal dinner time for optimal health? FIND OUT!

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to visit Mauritius to further advance bilateral relations

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to visit Mauritius to further advance bilateral relations

Lokayukta raids BESCOM and BWSSB offices in Bengaluru following public complaints vkp

BREAKING: Lokayukta raids BESCOM and BWSSB offices in Bengaluru following public complaints

Big relief for poor families: Free ration to continue, Rs 1000 to be added gcw

Big relief for poor families: Free ration to continue, Rs 1000 to be added

SHOCKING Apple loses world's top smartwatch brand title to THIS company gcw

SHOCKING! Apple loses world's top smartwatch brand title to THIS company

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon