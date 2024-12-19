Entertainment
Cricketer Rishabh Pant's rumored girlfriend, Isha Negi, has recently been in the spotlight. Fans react extensively to their love story.
Isha Negi is very active on social media. She regularly shares her videos and photos, which are well-received by fans.
Isha Negi is always seen supporting Rishabh Pant's performance. She always praises him when he plays well.
Isha Negi came into the limelight when a picture of her with Pant was shared from his social media account in 2019.
There has been no official announcement about their relationship. They haven't been seen together since their first photo went viral.
When Pant shared pictures of his road accident, Isha commented, calling him a fighter. She has 515k followers on Instagram.
Isha Negi's beauty rivals that of Bollywood actresses. Fans are captivated by her stunning looks.
