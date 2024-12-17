Anupamaa to Bigg Boss 18: Top 7 most-searched TV shows on google

Entertainment
Despite low TRP, Bigg Boss was the most searched show on Google in 2024.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai secured the second position on the list.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is also among the most searched shows.
Kaun Banega Crorepati is ranked fourth on this list.
Anupamaa is listed among the most searched shows on Google.
The Kapil Sharma Show is also among the most searched shows.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is ranked seventh on the list.
Christmas 2024: Malaika Arora inspired red dress for festive season
Pushpa 2 to Fighter: 12 Most expensive OTT movie deals of 2024
Here's why Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor is called 'Bebo', 'Lolo'
Pushpa 2 to Bahubali 2: 10 films with highest 2nd Monday collection