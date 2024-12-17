Allu Arjun's Wife Sneha Reddy Net Worth: Assets and more revealed

Entertainment
Sneha Reddy, wife of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' star Allu Arjun, matches her husband's success with her own impressive earnings. Learn about her ventures.
Sneha Reddy is Allu Arjun's biggest support, standing by him through thick and thin. She was his rock during the stampede incident.
Allu Arjun married Sneha Reddy in 2011. The couple has two children, Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha.
Sneha Reddy is an MIT graduate with a Master's degree in Computer Science. Her father is the chairman of Scient Institute of Technology.
Sneha Reddy honed her business skills as the Director of Academics and Placements at Scient Institute of Technology.
In 2016, Sneha Reddy launched Bikaabu, an online photo studio. She reportedly earns significantly from this venture.
Sneha Reddy reportedly has a net worth of approximately ₹42 crore, which she has earned independently.
Sneha Reddy is active on social media with 9.3 million followers on Instagram, where she follows 634 people, including stars like Rashmika Mandanna.
Anupamaa to Bigg Boss 18: Top 7 most-searched TV shows on google
Christmas 2024: Malaika Arora inspired red dress for festive season
Pushpa 2 to Fighter: 12 Most expensive OTT movie deals of 2024
Here's why Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor is called 'Bebo', 'Lolo'