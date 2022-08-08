Laal Singh Chaddha First Review: Nagarjuna calls Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya-starrer ‘a breath of fresh air’

The first review of Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya-starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is out! It is none other than Chay’s father, superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni. Check out what the ‘Brahmastra' star has to say about the Indian adaptation of ‘Forrest Gump’, written by Atul Kulkarni.

Aamir Khan's 'Lal Singh Chaddha' has been making headlines even before its release. A campaign of sorts, calling for a boycott of the release of the film, co-starring actors Naga Chaitanya and Kareena Kapoor Khan, has been running on social media. Amidst the boycott calls, several old statements of Aamir started emerging with appeals from people to not watch the film.

But now, the first review of Laal Singh Chaddha is out and going by it, looks like the film is totally worth a watch! Aamir Khan, who has been trying every trick in the hat to promote his much-awaited film, recently held a special screening of the film for SS Rajamouli, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sukumar and Chiranjeevi. After watching the Laal Singh Chaddha, Nagarjuna Akkineni, whose son Naga Chaitanya is marking his Bollywood debut with the film, gave out the first review of the movie.

Sharing a brief review of the film and summing it up in beautiful words, Nagarjuna Akkineni took to Twitter and called it “a breath of fresh air”. He also said that it is a film “which stirs you from deep within”. Nagarjuna did not have congratulatory words and wishes just for the Laal Singh Chaddha team, but also for his son, Chay. The proud father wrote: “Was wonderful to watch Naga Chaitanya grow as an actor”.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, an Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer ‘Forrest Gump’, has been written by actor-write Atul Kulkarni while Advait Chandan has directed the film. The movie is being released under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and is said to be a dream project of the actor, who is fondly known as ‘Mr Perfectionist’.

Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ will have a box office clash with Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Raksha Bandhan’, as both the films will have a theatrical release on August 11, on the occasion of Rakhi.

