L360: Malayalam evergreen combo Mohanlal-Shobana set to return after 15 years; Check

    Malayalam evergreen combo Mohanlal-Shobana set to return after 15 years; Check

    Malayalam evergreen combo Mohanlal and Shobana is set to come back in Malayalam movies after 15 years. The last time the duo appeared on screen was in the 2009 film 'Sagar Alias Jacky Reloaded.'

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 19, 2024, 12:17 PM IST

    Malayalam evergreen actress Shobana disclosed her plans for her comeback in Malayalam movies after four years. The actress shared a video on her social media expressing her interest in acting in a new movie. Mohanlal and Shobhana are set to star in a new film together after 15 years,

    The video revealed that the actress will share her screen with superstar Mohanlal. This movie will mark the 56th film of both Mohanlal and Sobhana. The movie is directed by Tharun Murthy. The movie is produced under the banner of Rajaputra Ranjith.

     

    The last time the duo appeared on screen was in the 2009 film 'Sagar Alias Jacky Reloaded.' Before that, they co-starred in the 2004 film 'Mampazhakkalam.' The fans are excited to see the popular pair reunite in the upcoming release.

    Mohanlal will play the character of an ordinary taxi driver from Ranni in Pathanamthitta district in this film. The other details regarding the cast will be published soon. The story is written by KR Sunil. The other crew includes cinematography by Shaji Kumar, executive producer by Avantika Renjith, Art Direction by Gokul Das, Makeup by Pattanam Rasheed, and Sound design by Vishnu Govind.

    Meanwhile, Shobana was last seen in the Malayalam movie 'Varane Avashyamund' starring Suresh Gopi and Dulquer Salmaan in the lead roles. 

