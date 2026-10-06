Kylie Jenner will make her major scripted acting debut as the lead and an executive producer of 'Bachelorette Weekend,' a Hulu mystery-thriller. She will play a bride murdered during her bachelorette weekend, with Kim Kardashian also producing.

Kylie Jenner is set to make her major scripted acting debut as the lead and an executive producer of 'Bachelorette Weekend' (working title), a mystery-thriller series nearing a straight-to-series order at Hulu.

Plot and Character Details

Based on an unpublished novel by Flora Collins, the series is being developed by author-screenwriter Lauren Oliver, known for 'Before I Fall' and 'Delirium'. Jenner will play a bride whose bachelorette weekend takes a deadly turn when she is found murdered in a pool, as per Deadline. The series will unfold as a mystery, with the bride's closest friends becoming suspects as the story pieces together the events that led to her death. Jenner's character will serve as the narrative's "North Star."

Production and Development

Jenner will executive produce the project alongside her sister Kim Kardashian, Oliver and Aaron Kaplan. Kapital Entertainment is producing the series with 20th Television, while Oliver adapted the material and developed it through Kapital and her IP packaging company, StoryGiants, as per Deadline.

The project moved quickly after its spec script was given to Kardashian through her first-look deal at 20th Television. Kardashian subsequently passed the material to Jenner, and the sisters boarded the project before pitching it to Hulu.

Another Kardashian-Jenner TV Venture

The series marks another television venture for the Kardashian-Jenner family. Jenner currently stars with her family in Hulu's reality series The Kardashians, which is heading into its eighth season. Kardashian has also expanded into scripted and unscripted television, including Hulu's legal drama All's Fair. She is additionally attached to Netflix's upcoming film 'The Fifth Wheel' and is producing the upcoming Netflix YA drama series Calabasas.

A premiere date and further casting details for the bachelorette party are yet to be announced, with production details still being finalised. (ANI)