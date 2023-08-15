Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jawan: Song 'Chaleya' becomes most watched YouTube video; garners 35 million views

    Iconic SRK romantic song 'Chaleya' from 'Jawan' delights fans, amassing 35 million views in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu on YouTube within 24 hours. The song exudes cross-lingual charm and star chemistry shine. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    First Published Aug 15, 2023, 4:52 PM IST

    The iconic SRK romantic song 'Chaleya' in Hindi, 'Chalona' in Telugu, and 'Hayyoda' in Tamil from the 'Jawan' movie is a delightful delight for fans. Nayanthara's enchanting presence alongside SRK has received immense praise. With a staggering 35 million YouTube views in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu combined, it emerged as the most-watched video globally within 24 hours of release. "Chaleya" has clinched the top spot on both YouTube and YouTube Music charts, solidifying its popularity. The song's cross-lingual appeal and the charismatic chemistry between the stars have undoubtedly struck a chord with audiences across languages.

    About the song

    ALSO READ: 'Fighter' first Motion Poster OUT: Witness Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone evoking patriotic spirit

    The gifted Anirudh's composition shines through as Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao lend their melodious voices to the Hindi version. In Telugu, Adithya RK and Priya Mali's vocals create magic, while the Tamil rendition features Anirudh and Priya Mali. The song's vibrancy is elevated by the renowned Farah Khan's choreography, bringing an added layer of beauty and grace to this already captivating piece. Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara look spectacular in the song video.

    Director of 'Jawan', Atlee wrote on the success of the song, "Thank You for showering all the love on #Chaleya #Hayyoda and #Chalona ❤‍🔥 Song out now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Atlee (@atlee47)

    This viral sensation has conquered YouTube, reigning at the pinnacle of trending and music charts. The latest romantic track from 'Jawan' offers a fresh addition to love playlists.

    Watch the song video:

    'Jawan,' presented by Red Chillies Entertainment and directed by Atlee, holds Gauri Khan's production and Gaurav Verma's co-production. The film is slated for a global theatrical release on September 7, 2023, featuring Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions.

    ALSO READ: Did Rana Daggubati finally apologize for controversial statement related to Sonam Kapoor? Know details

    Last Updated Aug 15, 2023, 4:52 PM IST
