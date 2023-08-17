Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kushi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals on Vijay Deverakonda's future spouse, read more

    Kushi starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda generates buzz with their off-screen camaraderie and vibrant promotions. The stars' insights on each other, dynamic dance performance, and positive trailer response amplify the excitement-- by Amrita Ghosh

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda are eagerly anticipating the release of their upcoming film "Kushi," directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on September 1. Both actors have been actively engaged in promotional activities for the movie. Recently, they attended an event where Samantha shared her thoughts on what qualities Vijay's future life partner should possess.

    Samantha expressed that Vijay's prospective spouse should come from a non-entertainment background and should be able to easily blend in with his family. Vijay concurred with Samantha's sentiments. She also mentioned that Vijay prefers communicating through text rather than phone calls. Vijay, in turn, divulged several interesting insights about Samantha. He disclosed that actor Rahul Ravindran, singer Chinmayi Sripada, and costume designer Neeraja Kona are Samantha's closest friends. Vijay Deverakonda further highlighted that Samantha remains composed even in moments of anger, refraining from using offensive language.

    Samantha and Vijay created a sensation on social media due to their captivating dance performance at the Kushi musical concert held on Independence Day. The event took place at the HICC Convention Centre in Hyderabad. Vijay showcased his dance moves in a vest and white pajamas, while Samantha dazzled in a printed black and cream lehenga, paired with a black blouse. Renowned music director Hesham Abdul Wahab and singers Sid Sriram, Javed Ali, Anurag Kulkarni, Hari Charan, and many others also graced the occasion with their performances.

    The stakes are notably high for "Kushi," given the association of Samantha and Vijay with the film and the overwhelmingly positive response garnered by its trailer. The trailer resonated well with the audience, accumulating a total of 17 million views thus far.

    Enthusiastic social media users expressed their anticipation for witnessing the charismatic on-screen chemistry between Samantha and Vijay. Some remarked that the concept of "Kushi" appears rejuvenating and anticipates an entertaining cinematic experience. While some drew parallels between "Kushi" and the Telugu film "Sakhi" (known as "AlaiPayuthey" in Tamil) directed by Mani Ratnam, others contended that "Sakhi" possessed a more genuine on-screen chemistry in comparison to "Kushi."

