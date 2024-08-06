Kusha Kapila reveals how her divorce became a topic of discussion in her mother's group

Kusha Kapila spoke openly about her life after she and Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia declared their divorce. The 'Thank You For Coming' actress claimed she shielded herself from criticism. However, her mother had to deal with a lot of public comments. She stated that her mother had her groups, and there were sure to be discussions about her divorce in those areas.

The social media content creator-turned-actress opened up about her life following her divorce, highlighting how society treats women in difficult situations. Kusha told Fever FM that society is unkind to women in general, and she believes that is something her mother had to go through. I fully cut myself out from any opinions. I lacked the necessary bandwidth. So I am confident that my mother can speak plainly about it.

Kusha explained that she now realizes she has no control over how the internet reacts to themes and ideas." You can change how you share your life now and in the future, taking into account the ramifications of sharing your private life with others, but I don't believe you have a choice. It is rude and unfair. Assumptions will be made, people will speak on your behalf, and you will be left wondering, "What do I explain? "These are a variety of topics," the actress explained.

The divorce

Earlier this year, Kusha admitted that she was frightened of announcing her divorce. She claimed she received a call from a media outlet threatening to make the news of her divorce public. This compelled her to go public with her separation. At the time, her father and ex-husband Zorawar were at her side to help her ride the tide.

About Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Singh

Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia dated for several years before marrying in 2017. They separated ways last year.

