Zorawar Ahluwalia opens up about his financial and mental health struggles, thanking fans for their support while addressing online trolls. His honest post adds to growing conversations on mental health among Indian celebrities.

Zorawar Ahluwalia, content creator and ex-husband of actor Kusha Kapila, has spoken candidly about his mental health struggles and financial difficulties.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Zorawar offered a raw and vulnerable glimpse into his current emotional state while thanking fans for their overwhelming support.

On Friday, Zorawar posted a calming video of himself by the sea, reflecting on the wave of encouragement he received from his followers.

"The amount of love I've received in the last 24 hours is a clear sign of how blessed I am," he wrote. "This is just a small hiccup in my life. We all will be out of this sooner or later—till then, hold tight and know this: it’s only a phase, which means it’s temporary. So much better days await us ahead."

In his heartfelt message, Zorawar encouraged others to not shy away from seeking help. "Reaching out to ask for help doesn't make us smaller, but only stronger," he wrote. "Next time, I’ll communicate and voice out how I feel—bad or good."

Trolls amid the support

While most responses were filled with warmth, Zorawar also exposed the darker side of the internet. He shared a screenshot of a troll who commented, “Aese ladki waale pose marna bandh karo, khud mental health achi ho jaegi (Stop posing like a girl, your mental health will get better).” Zorawar responded with calm dignity: “We have so much love and support for each other, and then there are people like this. Bro, I hope you feel much better after writing something like this.”

Mental health: Still a stigma, but more voices are speaking up

Zorawar’s honesty adds to a growing number of public figures in India who are helping destigmatize mental health conversations. In recent years, many celebrities have chosen to speak openly about their emotional struggles:

Deepika Padukone has been one of the strongest voices in mental health advocacy. After battling clinical depression, she launched the Live Love Laugh Foundation to spread awareness and support.

Shah Rukh Khan has admitted to struggling with grief and anxiety following a shoulder injury, opening up about the impact it had on his mental well-being.

Anushka Sharma has spoken about dealing with anxiety and emphasized the need for therapy.

Yo Yo Honey Singh disappeared from the public eye for several years due to bipolar disorder and alcoholism and has since been vocal about his treatment journey.

Ileana D’Cruz and Manoj Bajpayee have also publicly discussed battling body dysmorphia and depression, respectively.

These stories, including Zorawar’s, serve as crucial reminders that mental health does not discriminate based on fame or success. The courage to seek help or speak up can inspire others to do the same.

About Zorawar and Kusha

Zorawar and Kusha Kapila were married in 2017 and announced their divorce in 2023. While Zorawar has primarily built a presence as a digital content creator, Kusha has transitioned into mainstream entertainment with roles in films like Ghost Stories (2020), Plan A Plan B (2022), Selfiee, Sukhee, and Thank You for Coming (2023), along with appearances in popular web series like Masaba Masaba and Minus One: New Chapter.