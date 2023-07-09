Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kusha Kapila joins Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar for reunion after separating from Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia

    The director of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', Karan Johar, uploaded images from his reunion with Kusha Kapila, Arjun Kapoor, and others on Instagram a while back.

    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 9, 2023, 12:15 PM IST

    Kusha Kapila, a social media influencer, recently made news when she revealed that she and her spouse Zorawar Ahluwalia were divorcing. Social media erupted at the news of their breakup, and netizens quickly began blaming Kusha for it. After her earlier interview with Karan Johar about "infidelity" went popular online, she was harassed. The social media personality turned actress was spotted hanging out with Karan and Arjun Kapoor a few days after splitting with Zorawar. On Instagram, Karan shared images from their reunion a while back. Karan Johar, On his Instagram story, Karan posted joyful photos of himself with Kusha, Arjun, and others. Along with Kusha, other content producers were spotted attending the reunion, including Danish Sait, Tanmay Bhat, Niharika NM, and Sumukhi Suresh. Karan wrote alongside the first picture:

    It's not clear, however, whether Karan and Arjun met with the content producers to talk about a movie or if it was merely a "kitty party." In the meantime, Zorawar earlier spoke out in favour of Kusha after she received a lot of negative feedback on social media. The trolls were attacking Kusha's persona, and he voiced disappointment. 

    Kusha Kapila's husband Zorawar took to his social media and wrote: "We realise we live public lives, but we still hold certain things sacred. Our marriage and respect for each other being one of them. Divorce much like our marriage was a decision we both made together, after much deliberation and thought. It was a tough and painful decision but one we took collectively, for the sake of both of our well-being. What has transpired over the last 24 hours, with Kusha being subject to vile attacks online makes me sad and disappointed. To attack Kusha’s character and paint her as some villain is shameful. Let’s all please do better."

    Last Updated Jul 9, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
