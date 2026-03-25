Digital entertainment company Kuku is entering film production with its first Hindi feature, 'Indian Institute of Zombies (IIZ)'. The zombie horror-campus comedy stars Jessie Lever and Anupriya Goenka and is slated for a May 8 theatrical release.

Digital entertainment company Kuku, known for platforms including Kuku FM and Kuku TV, has announced its entry into film production with its first Hindi feature film, titled 'Indian Institute of Zombies (IIZ).' Set on an elite engineering campus, Indian Institute of Zombies is said to be a mix of zombie horror and campus comedy.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Cast and Creative Team

The film features a cast including Jessie Lever, Anupriya Goenka, Mohan Kapur, Ranjan Raj, Shivani Paliwal, Shantanu Anam, Rose Sardana, Sachin Kavetham, and Tanishq Chaudhary.

The story has been developed by Kuku's in-house team, while the script is written by Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal. The film is directed by Gaganjeet Singh and Alok Dwivedi.

From Audio to Theatres: Kuku's Next Frontier

Speaking about the move into films, Kuku CEO Lal Chand Bisu said the company is now looking at theatres as the next step after building a strong base in audio and short-format content. "We built scale in personal consumption through Kuku FM and created a new microdrama category in India with Kuku TV. Theatres represent the next frontier for us, and we are excited to take our first steps in it. Indian Institute of Zombies marks the first of many projects rooted in youth culture, genre innovation, and mass Indian tastes," he said in a release.

The film also incorporates artificial intelligence in parts of its development and production process, including planning and creative work. With this project, Kuku is beginning its journey into theatrical films while continuing its work in digital storytelling.

Indian Institute of Zombies (IIZ) is scheduled to release in cinemas on May 8.