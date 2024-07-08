Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kriti Sanon at Silverstone: First Bollywood actress to attend F1; star wishes luck to Max and Checo

    Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon will soon be seen in Do Patti with Kajol. She recently marked her attendance at F1 in Silverstone and wished Max and Checo.

    Kriti Sanon at Silverstone: First Bollywood actress to attend F1; star wishes luck to Max and Checo RBA
    Kriti Sanon adds another feather to her crown by being the first Indian actress to attend F1 in Silverstone. She resorted to social media today to post a video from the event. While expressing her enthusiasm at attending her first Formula One race, she also wished Max and Checo luck.

    Sharing the photos, she wrote, “WHAT A DAY! WHAT AN EXPERIENCE!! My first race ever, that too at the home of F1, Silverstone! And what a race!!! Thank you @pepejeansindia @pepejeans for these unforgettable memories! @f1.”

    With an exciting slate of projects ahead of her, Kriti Sanon is sure to light up the screen - her next onscreen appearance will be in 'Do Patti', her first production house film!

    Also Read: Is Armaan Malik The RICHEST contestant? Know what he owns

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

    Kriti Sanon has had a successful career, blending commercial blockbusters with meaningful movies. However, her favourite film is 'Mimi', which not only won over fans but also garnered her the renowned National Award for her amazing playing abilities. Kriti recently talked up on how 'Mimi' was a watershed moment in her career and personal development.

    Also Read: Badshah got THIS much to perform at Anant-Radhika's sangeet ceremony

    In a recent interview, Kriti discussed how 'Mimi' has changed her life. "There are some films that sort of open you up. A type of release occurs, and you suddenly learn a bit more about yourself. "I believe that happened to Mimi," she stated. Kriti went on to explain her experience, adding, "When you create a caravan for your life, you know which shot must be included. That was one of those times. That was a film I was very enthusiastic about. It provided me with a lot of opportunities as an actor, and the sense of accomplishment I got after performing was unparalleled."

    While Kriti's acting abilities continue to flourish, she is also making considerable progress as a creative force in Bollywood. This year, she will make her production debut with 'Do Patti', a project that aims to push the frontiers of narrative and creativity. With veteran actress Kajol on board and her production company Blue Butterfly Films, Kriti is prepared to make a significant mark on the business as a producer.

