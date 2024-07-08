Entertainment

Is Armaan Malik The RICHEST contestant? Know what he owns

Armaan Malik, a popular YouTuber, is undoubtedly one of this season's most talked-about contenders.

Image credits: instagram

Is Armaan Malik The RICHEST contestant? Know what he owns

Armaan has recently received much attention for his marriage to Payal and Kritika Malik and slapping his co-contestant Vishal Pandey.

Image credits: instagram

Is Armaan Malik The RICHEST contestant? Know what he owns

Armaan Malik was already in the spotlight because to his two marriages before joining Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Image credits: instagram

Is Armaan Malik The RICHEST contestant? Know what he owns

Armaan and his two wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, joined the BB OTT 3 house and perplexed everyone with their relationship.

Image credits: instagram

Is Armaan Malik The RICHEST contestant? Know what he owns

According to web rumours, Armaan Malik is Bigg Boss OTT 3's wealthiest competitor.

Image credits: Facebook

Is Armaan Malik The RICHEST contestant? Know what he owns

During an interview with Siddharth Kanan, the YouTuber disclosed that his massive net worth ranges between Rs 100 and 200 crores! 

Image credits: instagram

Is Armaan Malik The RICHEST contestant? Know what he owns

In the same interview, Armaan said that he owned ten luxury flats, four for his family and six for his staff.

Image credits: instagram

Is Armaan Malik The RICHEST contestant? Know what he owns

According to reports, he also owns a shooting studio and has two drivers, four power supplies, and nine housekeepers. . 

Image credits: Instagram

Is Armaan Malik The RICHEST contestant? Know what he owns

According to sources, Armaan owns an enviable automobile collection that includes a Fortuner, a Mahindra XUV, and a Scorpio

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One