Is Armaan Malik The RICHEST contestant? Know what he owns

Entertainment
Armaan Malik, a popular YouTuber, is undoubtedly one of this season's most talked-about contenders.
Armaan has recently received much attention for his marriage to Payal and Kritika Malik and slapping his co-contestant Vishal Pandey.
Armaan Malik was already in the spotlight because to his two marriages before joining Bigg Boss OTT 3.
Armaan and his two wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, joined the BB OTT 3 house and perplexed everyone with their relationship.
According to web rumours, Armaan Malik is Bigg Boss OTT 3's wealthiest competitor.
During an interview with Siddharth Kanan, the YouTuber disclosed that his massive net worth ranges between Rs 100 and 200 crores!
In the same interview, Armaan said that he owned ten luxury flats, four for his family and six for his staff.
According to reports, he also owns a shooting studio and has two drivers, four power supplies, and nine housekeepers. .
According to sources, Armaan owns an enviable automobile collection that includes a Fortuner, a Mahindra XUV, and a Scorpio