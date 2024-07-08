Badshah got THIS much to perform at Anant-Radhika's sangeet ceremony

Entertainment
The sangeet ceremony for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was a glamorous event held at the Jio World Centre on July 6, 2024.
It was a star-studded affair with celebrities from Bollywood, sports, business, and politics coming together. The evening featured performances by Justin Bieber and Badshah.
Rapper Badshah, along with singer Karan Aujla, delivered a high-energy performance featuring many of his popular hits.
According to Hindustan Times, Badshah received Rs 4 crore for his performance.
Salman Khan made a dramatic entrance with Anant Ambani on an ATV bike, before the duo performed an energetic rendition of the former’s song Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai
The highly anticipated wedding of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani is set for July 12, 2024, at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex.
The Ambani family also delivered a few performances. Isha Ambani, Shloka Ambani, and Radhika Merchant can be seen dancing to Drama Queen from the movie Hasee Toh Phasee.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt entertained the crowd with their dance to Show Me The Thumka.