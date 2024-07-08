Entertainment

Badshah got THIS much to perform at Anant-Radhika's sangeet ceremony

Image credits: Anant Ambani, Badshah Instagram

Anant-Radhika's sangeet ceremony

The sangeet ceremony for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was a glamorous event held at the Jio World Centre on July 6, 2024. 

Image credits: our own

Who performed?

It was a star-studded affair with celebrities from Bollywood, sports, business, and politics coming together. The evening featured performances by Justin Bieber and Badshah. 

Image credits: Justin Bieber Instagram

Badshah and Karan Aujla performed together

Rapper Badshah, along with singer Karan Aujla, delivered a high-energy performance featuring many of his popular hits.

Image credits: @Badshah instagram

How much did Badshah charge?

According to Hindustan Times, Badshah received Rs 4 crore for his performance.

Image credits: @Badshah instagram

Salman Khan performed with Anant

Salman Khan made a dramatic entrance with Anant Ambani on an ATV bike, before the duo performed an energetic rendition of the former’s song Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai

Image credits: Our own

Wedding is on July 12

The highly anticipated wedding of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani is set for July 12, 2024, at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex. 

Image credits: Instagram

Ambani family performed

The Ambani family also delivered a few performances. Isha Ambani, Shloka Ambani, and Radhika Merchant can be seen dancing to Drama Queen from the movie Hasee Toh Phasee. 

Image credits: neeta ambani/instagram

Ranbir-Alia took the stage

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt entertained the crowd with their dance to Show Me The Thumka.

Image credits: instagram/Alia bhatt
Find Next One