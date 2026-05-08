Kris Jenner revealed that she tried the weight-loss drug Ozempic once but it made her "so sick" she couldn't work. The reality TV star has since found peptide injections to be a "game changer" for her health and energy levels.

Kris Jenner has claimed that Ozempic made her feel "so sick" before she finally found what she called a "game changer" for her health and energy levels. According to PEOPLE, during her appearance on the SHE MD Podcast, the 70-year-old businesswoman and reality TV star opened up about her experience with the popular weight-loss drug and why it did not work for her.

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Talking about trying Ozempic for the first time, Jenner shared that the medication made her extremely uncomfortable. "I did not do, like, an Ozempic," Jenner said during the podcast, as per PEOPLE. "I tried it. We tried it once when no one knew what it was and it made me really sick."

She further recalled telling OBGYN Dr. Thais Aliabadi that she was unable to continue because of how unwell she felt. "I can't work anymore. I can't. I'm so sick. I can't, like nauseous. And so she goes, 'Okay, okay. Let's try something else," Jenner said.

'Game changer' for health

Jenner shared that after trying different options, she eventually found peptide injections helpful for her body and routine. "I realised that a peptide injection was really great for me," Jenner said. "And then I follow it up with supplements."

The Kardashians star also said the treatment helped improve her energy levels and daily routine. "And that was a game changer," Jenner said. "That actually bought me an extra couple of hours at night because I get up so early. I tend to want to go and collapse as soon as I have my last email or my last call or see my kids and have dinner, and I'm done."

Jenner added that the peptides and supplements also helped her hair, skin and nails. She said Dr. Aliabadi guided her on supplements like fish oils and omega-3s.

On facelift rumours

During the podcast, Jenner also spoke about her facelift, which became a major talking point online in 2025. "I had a very well-known facelift a year ago. So that was helpful," she said with a laugh, while praising Dr. Steven Levine for the procedure.

Jenner recently also reacted to reports claiming she was unhappy with her facelift results. Denying the rumours, she said, "The headline right now is that I hate my facelift, and I'm really mad at, I'm furious at my doctor, Steven Levine, which couldn't be further from the truth. It's a flat-out lie. I love my facelift. I adore my doctor. I'm obsessed with him."