Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BTS to drop its new album ‘We are bulletproof’ on this date; check out

    The K-pop band, BTS, is all set to release its new album. The latest album, which is slated to release within a few days, was first teased in Las Vegas during the band's stint of gigs.

    kpop BTS to drop its new album We are bulletproof on this date check out drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 17, 2022, 5:49 PM IST

    Good news for all the BTS fans! The K-pop sensation is all set to release its newest album ‘We are bulletproof’. The album will be released in the next few days, announced the band’s agency Big Hit Music on Twitter on Sunday.

    The all boy-band comprising of J-Hope, RM, V, Jungkook, Suga, Jimin and Jim, is presently on a tour in Los Angeles, the United States of America. It was during one of these shows that BTS first teased their upcoming album. Now, the band’s agency, Big Hit Music has announced that BTS will soon be releasing its new album. Labelled ‘We are Bulletproof’, the album is slated for a June release.

    ALSO READ: BTS Army fumes at rapper Joe Budden as he slams them, calls them ‘Chinese’

    It was in Los Angeles when BTS first shared the release date of its new album. When the boys were performing at their recent concert in Los Angeles, the screen at the back showed up the date ‘2022.06.10’ – June 10, alongside the tagline: “We are bulletproof,” towards the end of the show.

    And now, Big Hit Music took to Twitter to reveal that BTS’ latest album will actually be released on June 10, barely a month from now. The official announcement was made by sharing a video from the show.

    ALSO READ: Did BTS’s V flirt with Olivia Rodrigo during the Grammys 2022 performance?

    Releasing a statement on the same, the agency wrote: “Hello. This is Big Hit Music. BTS will be back with another new album on June 10, 2022. Details on the new album will be provided in a separate notice at a later date. We look forward to your love and support for BTS’ new album. Thank you.”

    BTS’ new album is being launched a year after its last album ‘Permission To Dance’, which was released in June 2021. Their 2021 album was rated by NME with four stars by calling it “an uplifting gift for ARMY and an inevitable addition to their collection of chart-toppers”. After their 2021 album was released, the boy band did a collaboration with Coldplay on ‘My Universe’.

    Last Updated Apr 17, 2022, 5:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shahid Kapoor shares adorable video with dad Pankaj Kapur from Jersey sets watch drb

    Shahid Kapoor shares adorable video with dad Pankaj Kapur from Jersey sets; watch

    Hollywood Joe Alwyn opens up on why his relationship with Taylor Swift is so private drb

    Joe Alwyn opens up on why his relationship with Taylor Swift is so private

    KGF Chapter 2 box office collection Yash film to enter Rs 500 crore club drb

    KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash's film to enter Rs 500 crore club?

    R Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan wins silver medal in The Danish open (Video) RBA

    R Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan wins silver medal in The Danish open (Video)

    KGF Chapter 2 box office: Yash's film becomes the fastest 100 Cr. club film just in 2 days RBA

    KGF: Chapter 2 box office: Yash's film becomes the fastest 100 Cr. club film just in 2 days

    Recent Stories

    WhatsApp to allow users to hide last seen status from specific contacts on iOS-dnm

    WhatsApp to allow users to hide ‘last seen’ status from specific contacts on iOS

    Tata Steel board to meet on May 3 to consider stock split proposal-dnm

    Tata Steel board to meet on May 3 to consider stock split proposal

    FA Cup 2021-22: Jurgen Klopp hails Manchester City semis ouster as Liverpool greatest performance-ayh

    FA Cup 2021-22: Klopp hails Man City semis ouster as Liverpool's greatest performance

    Ten injured in clashes at Jerusalem mosque, days after 150 injured in a riot: Report - adt

    Ten injured in clashes at Jerusalem mosque, days after 150 injured in a riot: Report

    Religion isn't bigger than law: Raj Thackeray on loudspeaker row - adt

    Religion isn't bigger than law: Raj Thackeray on loudspeaker row

    Recent Videos

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon
    Artificial lungs at PM Narendra Modi Varanasi seat turn grey in just two days

    Artificial lungs at PM Modi's Varanasi seat turn grey in just 2 days

    Video Icon
    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and donts

    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and don'ts

    Video Icon