BTS to drop its new album ‘We are bulletproof’ on this date; check out

The K-pop band, BTS, is all set to release its new album. The latest album, which is slated to release within a few days, was first teased in Las Vegas during the band's stint of gigs.

Good news for all the BTS fans! The K-pop sensation is all set to release its newest album ‘We are bulletproof’. The album will be released in the next few days, announced the band’s agency Big Hit Music on Twitter on Sunday.

The all boy-band comprising of J-Hope, RM, V, Jungkook, Suga, Jimin and Jim, is presently on a tour in Los Angeles, the United States of America. It was during one of these shows that BTS first teased their upcoming album. Now, the band’s agency, Big Hit Music has announced that BTS will soon be releasing its new album. Labelled ‘We are Bulletproof’, the album is slated for a June release.

It was in Los Angeles when BTS first shared the release date of its new album. When the boys were performing at their recent concert in Los Angeles, the screen at the back showed up the date ‘2022.06.10’ – June 10, alongside the tagline: “We are bulletproof,” towards the end of the show.

And now, Big Hit Music took to Twitter to reveal that BTS’ latest album will actually be released on June 10, barely a month from now. The official announcement was made by sharing a video from the show.

Releasing a statement on the same, the agency wrote: “Hello. This is Big Hit Music. BTS will be back with another new album on June 10, 2022. Details on the new album will be provided in a separate notice at a later date. We look forward to your love and support for BTS’ new album. Thank you.”

BTS’ new album is being launched a year after its last album ‘Permission To Dance’, which was released in June 2021. Their 2021 album was rated by NME with four stars by calling it “an uplifting gift for ARMY and an inevitable addition to their collection of chart-toppers”. After their 2021 album was released, the boy band did a collaboration with Coldplay on ‘My Universe’.