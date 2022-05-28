Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did BTS perform on Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen’s ‘Chunari Chunari’?

    First Published May 28, 2022, 6:21 PM IST

    A video showing BTS’ V, RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope and Jungkook grooving to Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen’s popular Bollywood number ‘Chunari Chunari’.

    Image: Getty Images

    There is no doubt that the popular K-pop band, BTS, shares a humungous following in India. The Desi ARMY of BTS is equally crazy about this K-pop sensation band, as much as the rest of their fans across the globe. Whether it is one of the band member’s birthdays or the release of their new title, the Desi ARMY goes beyond every extent to shower their love on their favourite boyband. At the same time, BTS fandom in India often includes into some funny BTS and Bollywood crossovers. And if you are someone who wants to watch BTS dance on a Bollywood number, then trust the Desi ARMY for it.

    Image: Getty Images

    A video of BTS dancing to Salman Khan and Sushmita Song’s famous 90’s Bollywood song has gone viral on social media. The video, edited by one Desi BTS fan, shows the K-pop sensation grooving to the song ‘Chunari Chunari’ from the movie Biwi No. 1, which also starred Karishma Kapoor.

    ALSO READ: BTS ARMY furious over V and Jungkook's real names, birthdays added to death list for K-drama 'Tomorrow'

    Image: Getty Images

    But if you think that BTS did actually dance to the peppy Bollywood number from the 90s, you are mistaken. A fan of BTS has used one of BTS’ dancing videos and added the song to it. What is fascinating is that the song matches so perfectly with every single move that it leaves a person thinking that BTS is actually performing on it. To watch the video, click here.

    ALSO READ: BTS registers 'Smooth Like Butter' win at Billboard Music Awards 2022 with 3 awards

    Image: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, BTS is gearing up for the release of its next album ‘Proof’ which is scheduled to be released on June 6. The band had teased their latest album during their Los Angeles tour that they kick-started after attending the Grammy Awards 2022.

    ALSO READ: BTS Army is heartbroken because of V aka Kim Taehyung; here's why

    Image: Getty Images

    BTS comprises of seven members – V, RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope, and Jungkook. Recently, V aka Kim Taehyung was in the news for rumours about him dating Blackpink’s Jinnie. The ARMY and BLINK were left divided on these rumours. Reacting to it, Blackpink’s talent management company said they were not aware of any such thing (V and Jennie dating).

