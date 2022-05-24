Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Blackpink's Lisa wanted to quit music?

    In a recent interview, ahead of the release of their new album, Blankpink’s Lisa revealed that she had nearly quit music once.

    Kpop Blackpink Lisa wanted to quit music drb
    Mumbai, First Published May 24, 2022, 1:22 PM IST

    For the first time since 2001, a girl group has made it to the cover page of Rolling Stone magazine. The first two girl groups were Destiny’s Child and Spice Girls. However, the June edition of Rolling Stone will feature the South Korean girl group Blackpink, which has created a history by gracing the cover page. Blackpink comprises four members - Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa.

    In an interview with Rolling Stone, Lisa, one of the four members of Blackpink, revealed that there was a point in time when she had nearly quit music. She said this while the members were talking about how they make their music, dealing with the stardom demands, and also their early days with YG Entertainment.

    In fact, it was the initial days of rigorous training with YG Entertainment that made Lisa consider the option of quitting music, much before the girls tasted success.  The girl group was required to undergo a rigorous system at YG that included them getting tested every single month. Reminiscing the old times, Lisa told the magazine, “Like, when? Do we have to get tested every single month? I’d call my mom (in Thailand), wanting to quit, and she’d tell me to hang on just another year, just hang on.”

    Blackpink made its debut in 2016 and went on to deliver hit singles such as Boombayah, Whistle, and Playing With Fire. The K-pop band also collaborated with American pop stars such as Cardi B, and Selena Gomez to release their first music album. They have also collaborated with Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga.

    Blackpink’s latest album to arrive soon: The K-pop sensation also revealed that they are planning to come up with their fresh album sometime in 2022. The untitled record will be Blackpinks’s first album since their debut LP The Album, which dropped in October 2020.

    BTS ARMY and BLINK speculating V and Jennie’s rumours: There are rumours doing rounds that BTS’s V aka Kim Taehyung and Blackpink’s Jennie are dating. These rumours started after an alleged picture of V and Jennie was shared on the internet. Their fandom has been divided over the rumours with some excited about it while others want the stars to be left alone, also saying that the picture looked photoshopped. However, Blackpink’s agency, YG Entertainment reacted to the rumours saying, “We have nothing to say…”

    Last Updated May 24, 2022, 1:22 PM IST
