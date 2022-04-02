BTS members and their rumoured romances; take a look

BTS members have often been rumoured to be involved with someone, romantically. Here is a lowdown of the rumoured relationships and link ups of the K-pop stars.

The Korean pop band BTS has a huge fan following worldwide. There is no denying that all seven members of the boy band – Jungkook, Suga, RM, V, Jimin, Jim and J-Hope, are desirable and hot looking. Women across the world drool over their good looks and it is no secret. While the ARMY loves them for their peppy music, they are also equally intrigued to find out about the love life of the BTS members. Last year, in an interview with Rolling Stone, the BTS members spoke about whether they are concerned with the ARMY’s reaction to the prospects of them dating or not. Suga outrightly rejected it saying that the “ARMY is a diverse group”. Meanwhile, take a look at the rumoured relationships of all the seven members of BTS.

Jin: Dating rumours for Kim Seok-jin, who goes by his stage name ‘Jin’, started in the year 2014. The rumours started with Jin’s album notes of the first three BTS albums, wherein Jin had given a shout-out to South Korean comic Lee Gook-joo. The ARMY took immediate notice of it. However, the rumours were put to rest after Lee Gook-joo admitted to dating someone but not Jin. ALSO READ: Grammys 2022: Will BTS win the award for Butter?

Suga: Min Yoon-gi or Suga, the BTS rapper, was rumoured to have something up with K-pop soloist Suran in the year 2017. The rumours started to spread so much that BTS's record label, Big Hit Entertainment, had to step into the matter. The company issued a statement in March 2018 saying that "the dating rumours of Suga and Suran are not true”.

V: Kim Tae-hyung is the only member of BTS member who has been linked with a fan. The rumours started picking up in 2015 when V was seeing a fan named Hi. These rumours also died after Big Hit Entertainment put out a statement that V and Hi were just friends and have been in regular contact. Apart from this, V was also rumoured to be romantically involved with Joy from Red Velvet. In the year 2021, fresh rumours started doing rounds about V dating the daughter of the president of Paradise Group.



J-Hope: Surprisingly, J-Hope, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, has managed to evade dating rumours about him. ALSO READ: BTS or Army? Jungkook wants to be reborn as this

Image: Jungkook/Instagram

Jungkook: The youngest member of BTS, Jungkook is the main vocalist for the band. Born as Jeon Jung-kook, dating rumours of Jungkook have always made it to the fore. He was once linked with K-pop stars Yein from Lovelyz, Chaeyeon from DIA, and Ko So-hyun, a trainee from Cube. In 2019, he was again rumoured to have something going up with tattoo artist Lee Mi-joo. However, the rumours were put to rest by Big Hit Entertainment saying that they were nothing but friends.

Jimin: Born as Park Ji-min, Jimin has been linked with more than one woman in the past. Jimin was rumoured to have been in a romantic relationship with Seulgi from Red Velvet, for years. However, neither of them ever confirmed the rumours. Jimin was also rumoured to have something up with Kara’s Seung-yeon. The rumours grew stronger when Seung-yeon admitted to having a crush on Jimin.

Image Credit: Getty Images