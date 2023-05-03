Kollywood actor-filmmaker Manobala passes away at 69

Manobala no more: A well-known Tamil actor and filmmaker, died on May 3. He was 69 years old and was in a private hospital for liver conditions.

Manobala, a veteran actor-director, died on May 3 in Chennai. He was reportedly hospitalised in a private hospital for the previous two weeks owing to liver-related issues. This news took aback everyone in the Tamil film industry. Details about his funeral and cremation will be released in the following hours.

GM Kumar, an actor-director, resorted to Twitter to inform his fans.

Who was Manobala?

Manobala was a veteran comedy actor and director who has done almost 450 films. Manobala was noted for his comic timing and diverse performances. He had a four-decade career and appeared in films in numerous languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

He debuted in 1979 with Puthiya Vaarpugal as an assistant director alongside Bharathiraaja in Puthiya Vaarpugal, but he also played a minor role in the film.

Manobala, who had appeared in almost 200 films, was also a filmmaker, directing 24 of them. In 1982, he made his directorial debut with Aagaya Gangai, a film starring Karthick and Suhasini. His most well-known films include Oorkavalan (1987), starring Rajinikanth, Pillai Nilla (1985), starring Mohan. And En Purushanthaan Enakku Mattumthaan (1989), starring Vijayakanth.

Some of the veteran actor's most notable acting features include Ghajini, Abhiyum Naanum, Thupakki, and others. He has shared screen space with Vijayakanth, Sathyaraj, Mohan, Rajinikanth, Ajith, and Vijay.

Manobala's wife and son survive him. He was last seen in Ghosty and Kondraal Paavam.

(This is a developing story)