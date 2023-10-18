Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Koffee With Karan Season 8: Couch to hamper, Karan Johar shares video from show's new set

    Koffee With Karan Season 8 will stream from October 26, 2023, onwards on Disney+ Hotstar.

    Koffee With Karan Season 8: Couch to hamper, Karan Johar shares video from show's new set RKK
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 18, 2023, 2:53 PM IST

    Karan Johar's most awaited and exciting show is back with its 8th season. 'Koffee With Karan' season 8 promises to be full of fascinating celebrity chats as A-list celebrities share experiences while reclining on the iconic couch. On Wednesday, Karan added to the excitement by uploading behind-the-scenes footage of the show's set, showcasing the new couch and the coveted Koffee hamper. The new set looks amazing, classy, and has a Gen Z touch to it. Have a look:

    'Koffee With Karan' new set

    Sharing the video, he wrote, "For the first time ever, get a glimpse of the world of Koffee With Karan before we start brewing!"

    What's new on 'Koffee With Karan 8'

    Disney+ Hotstar had earlier released a statement saying, "The upcoming season of "Koffee With Karan" will be "edgier, crazier, and candid," according to a statement from Disney+ Hotstar. "The conversation this season will go beyond marriages, airport looks, social media, and toodles to toodles." Karan Johar will bring out the performers' entertaining, no-filter sides to give you all the scoop you need to discuss till the next season."

    The show will stream from October 26, 2023, onwards on Disney+ Hotstar.

    Expected guests

    Though nothing is confirmed, sources claim that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, as well as Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan, will share the sofa. Kiara Advani will come along with her husband Sidharth Malhotra. Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn may also appear in the show. 

    On the professional front, Karan Johar was awarded the Special Jury Award at the 69th National Film Festival for producing the film 'Shershaah'. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

    'Shershaah' is a 2021 biographical war film based on the life of Vikram Batra, who was killed in action during the Kargil War. It was directed by Vishnuvardhan, who made his Hindi cinema debut, and written by Sandeep Shrivastava. Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment produced the film, with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah, and Himanshu Gandhi serving as producers.
     

    Last Updated Oct 18, 2023, 2:53 PM IST
