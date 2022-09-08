Onam 2022: Mohanlal to Mammootty, Sai Pallavi and more, share wishes

Actors from South cinema have taken to social media to wish fans on the occasion of Onam 2022. The list of actors includes the likes of Mohanlal, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, R Madhavan and many more.

Malayalis across the globe are celebrating Onam today, on September 9. The biggest festival in Kerala, Onam is the harvest festival, which also marks the new year for the Malayalis. On this auspicious occasion, homes are decorated with flower rangolis and a feast is prepared, called ‘Onam Sadya’, comprising of 24 lip-smacking delicacies. People wear ethnic outfits on the occasion to celebrate the festival with love and happiness.

As Onam is being celebrated today, actors from the South cinema took to social media to wish their fans on the auspicious day. Malayalam actors such as Mammootty, Mohanlal, Sai Pallavi and Karthi, among many others took to social media on Friday to wish their fans.

Actor Mohanlal shared posters from his upcoming movies Monster’ and ‘Alone’ to wish his fans a Happy Onam.

Mammootty also shared a post on his social media handle to wish his fans. He shared a picture of himself wearing a lungi as he wished fans on the occasion of Onam.

Actors Karthi and Sai Pallavi also took to their respective social media handles to wish their fans on the occasion of Onam.

Actor R Madhavan, who continues to bask in the success of his debut directorial, too shared a selfie on the occasion of Onam. In the caption, he wished his fans.

Next in line is Nivin Pauly, who also took to his Instagram handle to wish everyone for the festival.

Anupama Parameswara shared a beautiful picture of herself in a saree as she wished her fans on the occasion of Onam.

Kalyani Priyadarshan wrote: "Happy Onam everybody !!!! 🤍💛🧡”. The actor also shared photos donning a traditional saree.

Mamta Mohan on her Instagram wrote: “Gonna pick up മാവേലി.. ഇല ഇട്ടോളു… ദെ ഞങ്ങള്‍ എത്തി. Wishing you and all your loved ones A VERY VERY HAPPY & PROSPEROUS ONAM. Let’s get the sadhyas on!!!”