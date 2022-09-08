Asha Bhosle birthday: Interesting things fans must know about her

Hindi film industry’s legendary singer Asha Bhosle has turned 89 today, on September 8. On her birthday, here are some interesting things about her life and career that her fans must know about.

When one talks about Hindi film music, there are two names you can never forget – Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. The sister-duo has given some of the most melodious and evergreen songs to the Hindi film industry, and their contribution will remain unmatched. Today marks the 89th birthday of Asha Ji; she was born in 1933 in a small village Sangli in Maharashtra. At the age of ten, she entered the world of singing with a Marathi song.

Asha Bhosle’s song ‘Chalal Chala Nav Bala’ which she sang as a child was released in the year 1943. Today on her 89th birthday, here are some interesting facts about the legendary singer that her fans must know.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora looks SEXY in sports bra, tight yoga pants; flaunts cleavage, midriff

Very few would know that Asha Bhosle started singing along with her sister Lata Mangeshkar to support her family. At the age of 16, she sang her first solo song for the film Raat Ki Rani. She got married at a very young age when she was 16; Asha married Ganpatrao Bhosle, but their relationship did not last long. After a few years of marriage, she returned to her home with her children. Despite all the turmoil in her personal life, she continued singing.

She became very famous after singing 'Nanhe Munhe Bachche' with famous singer Mohammad Rafi. During this, she sang many hit songs for music directors such as SD Burman and RD Burman. In the 1960s and 1970s, she did playback singing for many famous Bollywood actresses.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhat’s latest addition to her pregnancy wardrobe is lavender blazer, distressed denims

Asha Bhosle once again got married. She decided to marry RD Burman in the 1980s. He died in the year 1994 after 14 years of marriage.

Interestingly, not many are aware that Asha Bhonsle has tried her hand at acting as well. She made her debut in films at the age of 79. The name of this film was 'Mai'. It was a Marathi film in which Asha was seen in the role of mother.

Speaking of her career and achievements, Asha Bhosle has won many awards in her career so far. In the year 2000, the Government of India honoured Asha Bhosle with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and later in 2008 she was also awarded the Padma Vibhushan.