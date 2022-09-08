Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asha Bhosle birthday: Interesting things fans must know about her

    Hindi film industry’s legendary singer Asha Bhosle has turned 89 today, on September 8. On her birthday, here are some interesting things about her life and career that her fans must know about.

    Asha Bhosle birthday Interesting things fans must know about her drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 8, 2022, 8:30 AM IST

    When one talks about Hindi film music, there are two names you can never forget – Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. The sister-duo has given some of the most melodious and evergreen songs to the Hindi film industry, and their contribution will remain unmatched. Today marks the 89th birthday of Asha Ji; she was born in 1933 in a small village Sangli in Maharashtra. At the age of ten, she entered the world of singing with a Marathi song.

    Asha Bhosle’s song ‘Chalal Chala Nav Bala’ which she sang as a child was released in the year 1943. Today on her 89th birthday, here are some interesting facts about the legendary singer that her fans must know.

    ALSO READ: Malaika Arora looks SEXY in sports bra, tight yoga pants; flaunts cleavage, midriff

    Very few would know that Asha Bhosle started singing along with her sister Lata Mangeshkar to support her family. At the age of 16, she sang her first solo song for the film Raat Ki Rani. She got married at a very young age when she was 16; Asha married Ganpatrao Bhosle, but their relationship did not last long. After a few years of marriage, she returned to her home with her children. Despite all the turmoil in her personal life, she continued singing.

    She became very famous after singing 'Nanhe Munhe Bachche' with famous singer Mohammad Rafi. During this, she sang many hit songs for music directors such as SD Burman and RD Burman. In the 1960s and 1970s, she did playback singing for many famous Bollywood actresses.

    ALSO READ: Alia Bhat’s latest addition to her pregnancy wardrobe is lavender blazer, distressed denims

    Asha Bhosle once again got married. She decided to marry RD Burman in the 1980s. He died in the year 1994 after 14 years of marriage.

    Interestingly, not many are aware that Asha Bhonsle has tried her hand at acting as well. She made her debut in films at the age of 79. The name of this film was 'Mai'. It was a Marathi film in which Asha was seen in the role of mother.

    Speaking of her career and achievements, Asha Bhosle has won many awards in her career so far. In the year 2000, the Government of India honoured Asha Bhosle with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and later in 2008 she was also awarded the Padma Vibhushan.

    Last Updated Sep 8, 2022, 8:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kapil Sharma starrer Zwigato to premiere at Busan International Film Festival drb

    Kapil Sharma-starrer ‘Zwigato' to premiere at Busan International Film Festival

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu father shares her and Naga Chaitanya wedding pics with a message drb

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s father shares her and Naga Chaitanya’s wedding pics with a message

    Yuzvendra Chahal wife, Dhanashree Verma suffers leg injury; undergoes rehab (WATCH VIDEO)-ayh

    Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma suffers leg injury; undergoes rehab (WATCH VIDEO)

    AEW all elite wrestling: Is CM Punk getting fired after All Out press conference criticisms and shoot backstage fight?-ayh

    AEW: Is CM Punk getting fired after All Out press conference criticisms and shoot backstage fight?

    Anjali Arora MMS controversy Here is what Urfi Javed has to say drb

    Anjali Arora MMS controversy: Here's what Urfi Javed has to say

    Recent Stories

    Asia Cup 2022, Super 4, IND vs AFG preview: Can Afghanistan be a pain in the back for India?-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: Can Afghanistan be a pain in the back for India?

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for September 8 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for September 8, 2022: Health of Virgo, Taurus may be affected; good day for Scorpio

    NEET Result 2022 NTA announces NEET results know how to check cut off toppers list gcw

    NEET Result 2022: NTA announces results; know how to check, merit list, other details

    Numerology Prediction for September 8 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 8, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    iPhone 14 Pro with 48 MP main camera launched at USD 999 iPhone 14 Pro Max available for USD 1099 gcw

    iPhone 14 Pro with 48 MP main camera launched at $999, iPhone 14 Pro Max available for $1099

    Recent Videos

    Kartavya Path walkthough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Kartavya Path walkthrough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup T20 2022: Too much crap on social media Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    'Too much crap on social media...' Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon