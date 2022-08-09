Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Koffee With Karan: Before Sonam Kapoor, these actors attended Karan Johar’s show while they were pregnant

    Karan Johar’s upcoming episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’ that will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar, will feature actors and brother-sister duo, Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. This is the first screen appearance of Sonam since the time she announced her pregnancy. Meanwhile, take a look at the other actors who appeared on the show while they were pregnant.

    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    Mumbai, First Published Aug 9, 2022, 4:26 PM IST

    (Image: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

    Karan Johar’s latest season of ‘Koffee With Karan’ is juicier, spicier and non-censored than any of its past seasons. With five episodes already released for streaming, the show has created some fireworks in the industry. Whether it is Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan hinting at Vijay Deverakonda’s rumoured relationship with Rashmika Mandanna or Karan talking about Ananya and Aditya Roy Kapur, lot many secrets have been out already, and more are yet to be revealed.

    With every passing episode, Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show has been grabbing the attention of the audience. And with the new guests on the couch for the upcoming episode, you expect nothing but more juicy gossip coming your way! It is none other than the brother-sibling duo of Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor who will be taking the couch. This is for the first time that Sonam is making her screen presence after she announced her pregnancy a few months ago. But, Sonam is not the only mommy-to-be actor that we saw on the couch in the past.

    (Image: Varinder Chawla)

    The first episode of Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee With Karan’ season 7 featured actors, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Alia, when she shot for the episode, was already pregnant with Ranbir Kapoor and her first child. Soon after the episode streamed online, Alia took to social media to announce her pregnancy.

    (Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

    But much before Alia Bhatt or Sonam Kapoor, it was actor Kareena Kapoor Khan who appeared on the show with her brother Ranbir Kapoor, while she was pregnant with Taimur. Kareena had broken many stereotypes with her pregnancy, and appearing on Karan’s show was just one of the many.

    Meanwhile, the upcoming episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’ will show Sonam Kapoor spilling beans on whether Arjun Kapoor had a things with her friends or not. If you haven’t watched the trailer already, watch it here:

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2022, 4:28 PM IST
