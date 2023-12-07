Koffee With Karan 8: Vicky Kaushal spills the beans with hilarious revelations on life with Katrina Kaif; Read

Vicky Kaushal reveals entertaining facets of his married life with Katrina Kaif on Koffee With Karan Season 8. From breaking the ice with in-laws to employing reverse psychology, the episode provides a humorous glimpse into their relationship. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar for the full scoop

Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal recently graced the Koffee With Karan Season 8 couch, sharing delightful insights into Vicky's married life with Bollywood star Katrina Kaif. Here are the seven intriguing revelations that Vicky made during the show:

Breaking the Ice with In-Laws: Vicky Kaushal narrated a humorous incident during the "shot game" segment. He revealed that due to the pandemic, he couldn't meet Katrina's family for two years. The ice-breaking moment occurred at a party at his place, where dancing and laughter played a pivotal role in establishing a connection. Code to Escape Dull Parties: The couple has a discreet code to exit uninteresting gatherings. Vicky shared that if Katrina holds his hand tightly, it's a signal that she wants to leave. Karan Johar humorously added that this must be a daily occurrence because Katrina rarely attends such events. Challenges and Beautiful Moments After Marriage: Vicky discussed the changes in his life post-marriage, emphasizing the need for coordinated schedules. Balancing their professional commitments became a new aspect of their relationship, requiring careful planning to spend quality time together. Silent Treatment Dynamics: Addressing the question of giving the silent treatment, Vicky admitted that disagreements in their relationship often begin with a silent treatment phase. Cracking the Code with Reverse Psychology: Vicky revealed a playful tactic to get what he wants from Katrina—employing reverse psychology. By wholeheartedly agreeing with what she wants, he manages to sway her perspective in his favor. First Anniversary Gift: On their first wedding anniversary, Vicky, who initially didn't grasp the world of art, gifted Katrina a piece of art. This thoughtful gesture highlighted the couple's willingness to understand and appreciate each other's interests. Introduction to Art by Katrina Kaif: Vicky disclosed that Katrina played a significant role in introducing him to the world of art. Despite his initial lack of interest, Katrina patiently guided him through the process, leading to the creation of a cherished art-filled wall in their home.

The Koffee With Karan Season 8 episode featuring Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal promises laughter, candid revelations, and a peek into the dynamics of Vicky's marriage with Katrina Kaif. Fans can catch the entertaining episode on Disney+ Hotstar.

