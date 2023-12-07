Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Koffee With Karan 8: Vicky Kaushal spills the beans with hilarious revelations on life with Katrina Kaif; Read

    Vicky Kaushal reveals entertaining facets of his married life with Katrina Kaif on Koffee With Karan Season 8. From breaking the ice with in-laws to employing reverse psychology, the episode provides a humorous glimpse into their relationship. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar for the full scoop

    Koffee With Karan 8: Vicky Kaushal spills the beans with hilarious revelations on life with wife Katrina Kaif; Read more ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 7, 2023, 8:03 AM IST

    Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal recently graced the Koffee With Karan Season 8 couch, sharing delightful insights into Vicky's married life with Bollywood star Katrina Kaif. Here are the seven intriguing revelations that Vicky made during the show:

    1. Breaking the Ice with In-Laws: Vicky Kaushal narrated a humorous incident during the "shot game" segment. He revealed that due to the pandemic, he couldn't meet Katrina's family for two years. The ice-breaking moment occurred at a party at his place, where dancing and laughter played a pivotal role in establishing a connection.

    2. Code to Escape Dull Parties: The couple has a discreet code to exit uninteresting gatherings. Vicky shared that if Katrina holds his hand tightly, it's a signal that she wants to leave. Karan Johar humorously added that this must be a daily occurrence because Katrina rarely attends such events.

    3. Challenges and Beautiful Moments After Marriage: Vicky discussed the changes in his life post-marriage, emphasizing the need for coordinated schedules. Balancing their professional commitments became a new aspect of their relationship, requiring careful planning to spend quality time together.

    4. Silent Treatment Dynamics: Addressing the question of giving the silent treatment, Vicky admitted that disagreements in their relationship often begin with a silent treatment phase.

    5. Cracking the Code with Reverse Psychology: Vicky revealed a playful tactic to get what he wants from Katrina—employing reverse psychology. By wholeheartedly agreeing with what she wants, he manages to sway her perspective in his favor.

    6. First Anniversary Gift: On their first wedding anniversary, Vicky, who initially didn't grasp the world of art, gifted Katrina a piece of art. This thoughtful gesture highlighted the couple's willingness to understand and appreciate each other's interests.

    7. Introduction to Art by Katrina Kaif: Vicky disclosed that Katrina played a significant role in introducing him to the world of art. Despite his initial lack of interest, Katrina patiently guided him through the process, leading to the creation of a cherished art-filled wall in their home.

    ALSO READ: 'The Archies': Ananya Panday lauds 'baby sister' Suhana Khan on her debut; calls her 'brightest spark'

    The Koffee With Karan Season 8 episode featuring Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal promises laughter, candid revelations, and a peek into the dynamics of Vicky's marriage with Katrina Kaif. Fans can catch the entertaining episode on Disney+ Hotstar.

    ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 8 Ep 7: Shah Rukh Khan called Vicky Kaushal 'exceptional' in 'Dunki'; reveals Karan Johar

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2023, 8:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Archies: Ananya Panday lauds 'baby sister' Suhana Khan on her debut; calls her 'brightest spark' ATG

    'The Archies': Ananya Panday lauds 'baby sister' Suhana Khan on her debut; calls her 'brightest spark'

    Koffee With Karan 8 Ep 7: Shah Rukh Khan called Vicky Kaushal 'exceptional' in 'Dunki'; reveals Karan Johar ATG

    Koffee With Karan 8 Ep 7: Shah Rukh Khan called Vicky Kaushal 'exceptional' in 'Dunki'; reveals Karan Johar

    Arshad Warsi applauds 'Animal' says, 'Rishiji, Neetuji met because the world needed Ranbir Kapoor' RKK

    Arshad Warsi applauds 'Animal' says, 'Rishiji, Neetuji met because the world needed Ranbir Kapoor'

    #AskSRK session: Do you know Shah Rukh Khan has watched 'Dunki' THIS many times, terms it 'sad' film RKK

    #AskSRK session: Do you know Shah Rukh Khan has watched 'Dunki' THIS many times, terms it 'sad' film

    'Neru' poster out: Mohanlal, Priyamani-starrer to release on THIS date RKK

    'Neru' poster out: Mohanlal, Priyamani-starrer to release on THIS date

    Recent Stories

    The Archies: Ananya Panday lauds 'baby sister' Suhana Khan on her debut; calls her 'brightest spark' ATG

    'The Archies': Ananya Panday lauds 'baby sister' Suhana Khan on her debut; calls her 'brightest spark'

    7 reasons to make soaked almonds your morning ritual SHG

    7 reasons to make soaked almonds your morning ritual

    6 health benefits of consuming moringa RKK EAI

    6 health benefits of consuming moringa

    Koffee With Karan 8 Ep 7: Shah Rukh Khan called Vicky Kaushal 'exceptional' in 'Dunki'; reveals Karan Johar ATG

    Koffee With Karan 8 Ep 7: Shah Rukh Khan called Vicky Kaushal 'exceptional' in 'Dunki'; reveals Karan Johar

    Daily Horoscope for December 7 2023 aries Gemini Libra Taurus Pisces Capricorn Cancer gcw

    Daily Horoscope for December 7, 2023: Good day for Aries, Gemini; difficult day for Capricorn

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon