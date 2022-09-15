Was Ranveer Singh’s nude photo morphed? Here’s what the actor told Mumbai police

In a statement to Mumbai police, actor Ranveer Singh reportedly said that the nude photo based on which an FIR was filed against him, was morphed. He further claimed that he did not upload the particular photo.

Actor Ranveer Singh has been in the midst of controversies since the time he posed for an American magazine’s cover shoot. An FIR was lodged against the actor for allegedly hurting the sentiments of women through the pictures from the shoot that went viral on social media.

According to a report in Indian Express, Ranveer Singh, in his statement to Mumbai police that he gave on August 29, claimed that his photo was morphed. He further said that the photo, based on which the FIR was filed against him on July 26 for obscenity, was not uploaded from his social media account.

The actor further reportedly said in his statement that the picture which allegedly showed his private part, is not in the seven pictures shared by him on Instagram and that it has been tampered with.

Per reports, the police also said that Ranveer Singh has provided all the pictures taken during the photoshoot to them. Apart from this, the police have also examined the actor’s Instagram account. "In his statement, he has said that the seven photographs he posted on Instagram were not obscene and he was wearing underwear. He added that the photograph in which the complainant had alleged that his ‘private parts were visible’ was morphed and not part of the photoshoot," the report quoted a police officer.

As per reports, it is being claimed that the police have now sent the picture to the forensic lab to confirm whether it is morphed or not. If it turns out that the picture has been tampered with, Ranveer Singh is likely to get a clean chit in the case, since a case of obscenity was filed against the actor, based on the same photograph.