    Know why Mohanlal didn't attend Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony

    Malayalam superstar Mohanlal was busy shooting for his latest untitled film produced by Renjith. On the other hand, Suresh Gopi was sworn in as the Minister of State (MoS) in Modi's new government.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 10, 2024, 5:29 PM IST

    Mohanlal reportedly received an invite to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony on Sunday. The Grandmaster actor was on the set of his latest unnamed film, produced by Renjith. As a result, Mohanlal declined to attend the function.

    Suresh Gopi, the lone Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Thrissur and Mohanlal's colleague received a similar call in 2014. Gopi accepted the invitation and attended the wedding. He was nominated for the Rajya Sabha in 2016. After his tenure expired last year, the 65-year-old actor became involved in politics and was requested to run from Thrissur. He won the Lok Sabha elections. PM Modi has paid a few visits to Thrissur, including solemnising his daughter's wedding earlier this year.

    Gopi was sworn in as Minister of State (MoS) in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new administration. However, he has voiced a willingness to resign from the Cabinet. Speaking to Malayalam TV channels in Delhi after the ceremony, Gopi said, "I want to work as an MP. My position was clear from the start; I did not want a Cabinet berth. I informed the party of my lack of interest in the role. I believe I will be relieved soon." The Play of God actor further stated that the people of Thrissur are aware that he will flourish as a Member of Parliament. According to the seasoned actor, his enthusiasm for performing remains strong, and he has several forthcoming film projects.

    Many well-known celebrities attended the Prime Minister's swearing-in event on the lawns of Rashtrapati Bhawan. They included actors Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor and Shehla Rashid, a former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader. Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, and actor Vikrant Massey all attended the function.

    In addition to these outstanding players, officials from adjacent nations and corporate executives were also present. These individuals included Gautam Adani, his brother Rajesh Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, and Anand Piramal. 

