Know how 'The Kashmir Files' was made; Vivek Agnihotri shares some interesting video (Watch)

Watch out for how filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri motivated the team while making ‘The Kashmir Files’. The director shared a BTS video from the 3rd-day shoot of the film.

'The Kashmir Files,' directed by Vivek Agnihotri, has proven to be a cinematic spectacle of the season. The film has produced several examples of its success, and such an engrossing and cult picture is always produced with a devoted crew and a very dedicated leader.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has purchased a distinct type of film that has touched the emotions of the audience. Recently, the filmmaker published a video on social media from the behind-the-scenes diary of 'The Kashmir Files,' which is from the third day of shooting, in which he is seen pushing the team to work in such frigid conditions. He jots down the caption, which reads -"On the 3rd day of the shoot of #TheKashmirFiles, the unit started collapsing because of freezing cold. I spoke to the unit for 2 minutes about our purpose for making TKF and the efficiency became 200% after that. Big clap to the young unit for their sacrifice & service. #BTS"

We can clearly see the team's unwavering passion for presenting such a significant film to the audience, and hats off to such a motivated and powerful leader, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.

The migration drama, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and Chinmay Mandlekar.

'The Kashmir Files,' written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, was released in theatres on March 11, 2022. So far, the picture has earned 231.28 crores, and 240 crores will be easily surpassed by the end of the week. From then, it'll be all about the 250 crores milestone, albeit the trip beyond the 260 crores will be much more heavily scrutinised.