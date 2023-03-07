Know Deepika Padukone's fee for 'Project K' featuring Prabhas; read details

Deepika Padukone's career is thriving, and people adore her. The Pathaan star will be a presenter at the Oscars, and she has reportedly been paid a hefty fee for Prabhas' Project K.

There is some exciting news about her Prabhas film, Project K. Deepika Padukone allegedly received more than Rs 10 crore for her performance in Nag Ashwin's Project K. According to rumours, the Pathaan actor recently attended Paris Fashion Week. He will next travel to Los Angeles for the Oscars.

In this film, Deepika Padukone will appear with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Amitach Bachchan recently suffered an injury on the set of Project K.

About Project K:

Project K is purportedly being developed on a Rs 500 crore budget, making it one of the most costly Indian films ever filmed. It is produced by Vyjayanathi Pictures, the same company that produced Mahanati with Nag Ashwin. The sci-fi film is quite futuristic in nature, and Nag Ashwin commissioned Mahindra to develop unique cars for it.

In a recent interview, the film producer, Ashwini Dutt, said, “This will be a graphics-heavy film. It’s been five months since we commenced work on the graphics and it’ll go on through the course of the year. We’ve completed about 70 percent of the shoot so far.”

Dutt added, “The film has fantasy and science-fiction elements. It’ll be high on sentiment. We’ve also roped in four-five international stunt choreographers to oversee action sequences. Everything you see in the film will leave you stunned.”

The film will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and English. The date of release has been set on January 12, 2024.