    Kishore Kumar Birth Anniversary: 9 Interesting facts about one of the greatest talents of Indian cinema

    Not Many know that Kishore Kumar had never received any vocal training and sang in many Indian languages, and also that his real name is Abhas Kumar Ganguly. Read some amazing facts about the star.

    First Published Aug 4, 2022

    The legendary Kishore Kumar excelled as a playwright, producer, actor, and singer in Hindi movies. Although he might not be here now, his memory will endure for decades. We're sharing a piece of fun information about him that you might not have known before on his birthday:

    Abhas Kumar Ganguly was the name given to Kishore Kumar when he was born on August 4, 1929, into a Bengali family in Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh). But as he entered the film industry, he changed from Abhas Kumar to Kishore Kumar.

    Kishore Kumar had three brothers, and one sister, his elder brother's name was late actor Ashok Kumar. Ashok was also one of the great actors in the Indian film industry. It is said that Ashok Kumar forced Kishore to start acting because the singer had no interest in theatre. 

    Kishore's debut movie was released in 1946, called Shikari. He entered the world of music after Shikari. Two years later, in 1948, he sang his debut song in Dev Anand's movie Ziddi.

    Few people know Kishore Kumar's lack of vocal training despite his proficiency in a wide range of Indian languages, including Bengali, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Assamese, Malayalam, Oriya, and Kannada.

    Many don't know that Kishore Kumar can sing in both a male and a female voice. He sang the male and female parts in a few songs. 

    The song Paanch Rupaiyya Barah Anna from the movie Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi was inspired by Kishore Kumar, owing Rs 5.75 to the restaurant owner in Indore Christian College.

    Many don't know that Kishore Kumar had a signboard outside his house in Mumbai that read 'Beware of Kishore'. Another interesting fact about the singer was, that Kumar was once banned from singing on the radio. Yes, this is right, it happened because he was asked to perform on the radio, but he declined to sing.

    Four times, Kishor Kumar was married. His wives were Ruma Guha, Madhubala, Yogeeta Bali, and Leena Chandavarkar. He was quite a romantic person.

