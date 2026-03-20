Kirsten Dunst is set to play Alex in the sequel to 'A Minecraft Movie,' a role she called a 'dream come true.' She joins returning cast members Jason Momoa and Jack Black. The original film was a major box office success, earning nearly $1B.

Kirsten Dunst Cast as Alex

Actor Kirsten Dunst has officially joined the upcoming sequel to 'A Minecraft Movie', taking on the role of Alex after previously expressing her desire to be part of the franchise, according to People. Dunst, 43, shared the news on Instagram, calling the opportunity a "dream come true." Her character, Alex, was teased in a post-credits scene of the first film.

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In the original movie, the character was voiced by Saturday Night Live alum Kate McKinnon, according to People. "My dream came true," she wrote. The sequel will also see the return of the original cast, including Jason Momoa, Jack Black and Danielle Brooks.

Sequel Follows Box Office Hit

A Minecraft Movie, which premiered in April 2025, turned out to be a major box office success, earning nearly USD 1 billion worldwide. The film is based on the globally popular video game franchise, according to People.

In an earlier interview, Dunst had said she was keen to join the sequel, citing her children's love for the film and her interest in being part of a commercially successful project. "Maybe I can just make a movie where I don't lose money?" she had remarked, referring to her recent project Roofman, which had a modest budget, according to People.

Production Details and Release Date

Director Jared Hess is returning to direct A Minecraft Movie 2 from a script by Hess & Chris Galletta, reported Deadline. The movie is set to hit theatres on July 23, 2027.