Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kiran Rao finally talks about divorce with her ex-husband Aamir Khan

    Kiran Rao, noted filmmaker and ex-wife of Aamir Khan, has a strong bond with 'Laal Singh Chaddha' star Aamir even after their divorce. The duo continue being great friends and co-parent their children.

    Kiran Rao finally talks about divorce with her ex-husband Aamir Khan vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Sep 14, 2023, 4:35 PM IST

    Kiran Rao has opened up about her divorce with Aamir Khan. In a recent interview, the filmmaker talked about making a film about marriage - Laapataa Ladies when her relationship with Aamir was falling apart. Kiran and Aamir, who tied the knot in 2005, parted ways in 2021. Speaking to a leading Indian entertainment portal in her new interview, Kiran Rao called Aamir Khan a ‘great support’ and shared that she would not have been able to finish it without Aamir Khan and his help. Kiran said, "He is such a great support. We would not have this film without it because he found the script and offered it to me to direct, which was incredibly lucky for me."

    ALSO READ: Video: Rashmika Mandanna shares her gym workout insight; actress crushes leg day

    Kiran Rao further clarified that she did not have trauma in her previous relationships. She added, "A lot of the issues we have tackled (in the film). In a way, we all have experienced. I have been very fortunate because all my relationships have never had trauma. I have had very loving relationships and continue to have them. The idea was to show how, within the constructs of marriage, within socially normative relationships, you can still find your freedom, you can still find who you are, and you can reach for something that fulfils your potential. I have experienced that myself."

    Kiran also shared that she shares a ‘wonderful relationship’ with Aamir Khan and mentioned that he always supports her. “I continue to have a wonderful relationship with my producer and ex-husband. I continue to be supported by my family and Aamir. So I feel that it is possible. This film wants to convey that and not make you throw out the baby with the bathwater. Society and relationships are important to all of us."

    ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal spills the beans about planning a baby with Katrina Kaif; here's what he said

    Last Updated Sep 14, 2023, 4:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ganesh Chaturthi: 7 famous ganesh temples to visit ADC

    Ganesh Chaturthi: 7 famous ganesh temples to visit

    Sobhita Dhulipala meets Rekha at award ceremony. shares reaction ADC

    Sobhita Dhulipala meets Rekha at award ceremony. shares reaction

    South diva Priyamani talks about how Atlee 'cheated' her prior to Jawan release vma

    South diva Priyamani talks about how Atlee 'cheated' her prior to Jawan release

    Video Rashmika Mandanna shares her gym workout insight; actress crushes leg day RBA

    Video: Rashmika Mandanna shares her gym workout insight; actress crushes leg day

    Vicky Kaushal spills beans on planning for baby with Katrina Kaif, here's what he said ADC

    Vicky Kaushal spills the beans about planning a baby with Katrina Kaif; here's what he said

    Recent Stories

    Ganesh Chaturthi: 7 famous ganesh temples to visit ADC

    Ganesh Chaturthi: 7 famous ganesh temples to visit

    Karnataka: Private bus soar ticket prices amidst Ganesh Chaturthi; Transport dept issues warning vkp

    Karnataka: Private bus soar ticket prices amidst Ganesh Chaturthi; Transport dept issues warning

    Where does Pakistan keep its nuclear arsenal? Locations revealed through maps and satellite imagery snt

    Where does Pakistan keep its nuclear arsenal? Locations revealed through maps and satellite imagery

    Midday meal scheme:Kerala government allocates 50 per cent funds to school rkn

    Midday meal scheme:Kerala government allocates 50 per cent funds to school

    Telangana High Court defines lathi as non-lethal, alters murder conviction criteria AJR

    Telangana High Court defines lathi as non-lethal, alters murder conviction criteria

    Recent Videos

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon