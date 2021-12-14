  • Facebook
    Finally, Kim Kardashian passed baby bar exam after failing for 3 times in 24 months

    The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian has officially confirmed that she has passed the baby bar exam on her fourth; here's what she said

    Kim Kardashian passed baby bar exam after failing for 3 times in 24 months
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 14, 2021, 12:02 AM IST
    Kim Kardashian is set to follow her father Robert Kardashian's footsteps; yes, she is just one step closer to becoming a lawyer. A few hours ago, Kim announced this news on social media that she has passed the baby bar exam on her fourth try. In the post, Kim said that she is really proud of herself for the achievement. "For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!!" Kim said.

    The mother of four said that she had COVID 19 during her third try for the baby bar exam with a 104 fever. Kim penned, "In California, the way I’m studying law you need to take 2 bar exams, this was just the first one but with the harder pass rate." Read her post

    Kim Kardashian's father Robert Kardashian was a famous lawyer, who gained acclaim as O. J. Simpson's friend and defence attorney during 1995 murder trial. In the post she also mentioned her father saying, "I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner."

    Two years back, in May 2019, Skims and KKW Beauty founder Kim revealed her wish for becoming an attorney and work for prison reform. She said she hoped to open her law firm one day.

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2021, 12:02 AM IST
