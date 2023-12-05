BTS BIG News: Bighit confirms Jungkook, Jimin to serve in military together; Here's what we know

BTS members Jungkook and Jimin will enlist together, while RM and V will enlist separately in the military. Bighit Music emphasized no official ceremony, urged fans not to gather, and cautioned against unauthorized use of BTS' intellectual property. Fans express mixed emotions as the highly anticipated enlistment approaches

In a recent announcement from Bighit Music, it has been confirmed that four members of the globally renowned K-pop group BTS – Jungkook, Jimin, V, and RM – are set to fulfill their mandatory military service starting this December. The agency provided clarity on the enlistment schedule, revealing that Jungkook and Jimin will undergo the process simultaneously, while RM and V will be enlisting individually.

The official statement posted on the Weverse account on December 5 stated, "RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook will fulfill their required time with the military by enlisting in the army. RM and V will be enlisting according to their respective procedures, while Jimin and Jung Kook are scheduled to enlist together." Notably, there won't be any official ceremony for their enlistment, according to the agency.

Bighit Music emphasized the exclusivity of the entrance ceremony, urging fans not to gather near the enlistment camp. The statement highlighted that the ceremony is meant for military personnel and their families only. Fans were advised to refrain from visiting the site to prevent any issues arising from crowding. The agency conveyed, "Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts only."

Addressing concerns, the label cautioned fans against falling prey to unauthorized tours or product packages that exploit the members' intellectual property. Bighit Music declared its commitment to taking legal action against any unauthorized commercial activities involving BTS' intellectual property.

The announcement sparked a wave of emotions among fans on social media. Many expressed joy at the prospect of Jungkook and Jimin enlisting together, while others conveyed pride in V's special force enlistment and curiosity about RM's role. Anticipation is notably high for Jin's eventual return from military service.