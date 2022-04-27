Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Dub kar ke release kyun karte ho?...' Ajay Devgn takes on Kiccha Sudeep over Hindi

    Ajay Devgn has reacted to Kicha Sudeep’s recent comments on Hindi. The Runway-34 actor wrote a tweet to Sudeep entirely in Hindi, as his response.

    Dub kar ke release kyun karte ho Ajay Devgn takes on Kiccha Sudeep over Hindi drb
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 27, 2022, 5:59 PM IST

    Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn had a strong reaction to Kannada actor Kicha Sudeep’s recent comments on the Hindi language. The Kannada actor recently said that Hindi is not the national language anymore. Sudeep’s comments on the Hindi language do not seem to have gone down really well, as the Runway 34 actor has hit back at him with a tweet that has entirely been written in Hindi.

    Tagging Kichha Sudeep in his Tweet, Ajay Devgn wrote in Hindi which loosely translates to “My brother, if according to you Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your movies in your mother tongue by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man.”.

    Ajay Devgn’s reaction came in after Kiccha Sudeep recently said at an event, “You said that a pan India film was made in Kannada. I’d like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling (to find success) by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it’s not happening. Today we are making films that are going everywhere.”

    The Kannada actor was talking about recently released films such as SS Rajamouli’s RRR, KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash and Vijay Thalapathy starrer Beast that have tasted success across the country, including the Hindi belt.

    It is one of the rare moments when Ajay Devgn has taken to social media to take voice his opinion against a topic or person, particularly an actor. Ajay, in a recent interview, has said that celebrities rarely speak their minds publicly on what is going around in the country because what they speak can be taken very differently by others. “There'll be a section who'll be with you and another big chunk of people who'll not be with you and you have a fear of that,” he said.

