Shah Rukh Khan to be ‘Vanar Astra’ in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra? Leaked video claims so

An alleged video claiming that Shah Rukh Khan will be seen as ‘Varna Astra’ in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial ‘Brahmastra’ which will star actors Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji, has been doing rounds on the internet.

The audience is eagerly waiting for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Brahmastra', which is set for a theatrical release next month. This is for the first time that the two will be seen together in the film, and given their marriage (Their love story started in this very film), the excitement has clearly doubled among their fans. In the past, the makers have released glimpses of the characters of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. Now, online claims are being made that Bollywood’s ‘King Khan’ Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo role in Brahmastra.

A video that is going viral on social media, claims that Shah Rurk Khan will be seen as ‘Vanar Astra’, and that his look has also been leaked. In these viral videos and pictures, it is claimed that Shah Rukh is seen in a blood-soaked avatar.

Check out the video here:

This is not the first time that Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo role. In fact, the actor had special appearances in recently released Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and R Madhavan’s directorial debut ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’.

Meanwhile, the makers of Brahmastra recently released another song from the film ‘Deva Deva’. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, a glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan was also seen in this song. The film will hit the theatres on September 9. As for Shah Rukh Khan, the actor will be next seen in Jawan and Pathaan; both will release in the year 2023.