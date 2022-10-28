Box Office Report: See how ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Thank God’, ‘Har Har Mahadev’, ‘Kantara’ performed on Thursday

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ collected roughly Rs 35 crore and ‘Thank God’ on the other hand, earned approximately Rs 18 crore since its release. Take a look at how the films performed at the box office on Thursday.

The year 2022 does not seem to be the best year for Hindi films. One after the other, most films have outrightly been rejected by the audience. While Hindi cinema is struggling to get approval for most of its films, the audience, especially of the Hindi-speaking belt, has been hailing films from down South for its content and more.

A fine example of this can be mapped by the fact that the two latest releases, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ and Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Thank God’, have barely made a mark with the audience whereas Rishabh Shetty’s ‘Kantara’ continues to rule the box office even after nearly a month-long run in the theatres. If you are wondering how the films performed on Thursday, here is your full box office report. Take a look.

Ram Setu: The year 2022 is clearly not the year for Akshay Kumar. ‘Ram Setu’ is the actor’s fourth theatrical release this year, and unfortunately, even this film seems to be going towards becoming a flop. 'Ram Setu' made its debut on an opening day with a collection of Rs 15.25 crore. The film's collection declined on the second day and earned Rs 11.4 crore. According to the initial figures, the film collected 7.80 crores on Thursday. In such a situation, the total earnings of the film have now reached Rs 34.45 crore.

Thank God: Ajay Devgan, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer ‘Thank God’ too seems to be failing to leave its mark on the audience. The film, which had a business of just Rs 8.1 crore on the first day, started slowing down from the second day itself. On Wednesday, the film had collected only Rs 6 crore with a drop of 25%. On Thursday, the film has done business for only Rs 4 crore. With this, the total collection of the film has gone up to Rs 18.10 crore.

Har Har Mahadev: Sharad Kelkar’s Marathi film ‘Har Har Maharadev’ was also released this week in the theatres. The film did a business of up to Rs 2 crore on its opening day. At the same time, the film collected around Rs 1.20 crore on the second day. Talking about the collection of this film on the third day, its earnings on Thursday have been very disappointing. According to initial figures, the Marathi film collected Rs 90 lakh on the third day of its release. With this, the total collection of the film has reached Rs 4.07 crores.

Kantara: Rishabh Shetty has done a marvelous job as an actor, director, and writer with his film ‘Kantara’. The film is about to complete a month after its release in the theatres and continues to mint money. The low-budget film will be recently re-released in Hindi and did a business of Rs 8.06 crore on Wednesday. At the same time, according to the initial figures, the film collected Rs 5.75 crore on Thursday. The total collection of Kantara has gone up to Rs 199.15 crore.