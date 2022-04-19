KGF Chapter 2: What has Ujjwal Kulkarni got to do with Prashanth Neel's directorial film, starring Yash?

A 19-year-old Ujjwal Kulkarni has been receiving a lot of appreciation for Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2. Who is this young boy and why is he in the news? Find out.

For every cinephile across the country, there is one movie they cannot afford to have missed out watching. It is none other than Kannada actor Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2. While Yash has stolen majority of the limelight for this KGF sequel, there is one more person who has been earning a lot of appreciation. Other than Yash and film’s director Prashanth Neel, there is a young, teenage boy who is happening to be the news about all the right reasons.

If you have watched the film, you sure must have focus on the amazing editing that the film boasts of. How about we tell you that this excellent job was entrusted upon an editor ageing mere 19 years? Well, that is true! Ujjwal Kulkarni, a 19 year old teenage, is the one behind the stellar editing job of KGF: Chapter 2. Interestingly, the one who succeeded so well at his job, had never really edited a feature-length film before.

Ujjwal Kulkarni has been into editing but for short films and fan-made movies on YouTube. However, he was put on a job of editing this blockbuster film by Prashant Neel. What impressed the director about this kid is his skill set that reflects in his previous work available online.

When Prashanth had completed filming the entire movie, Ujjwal Kulkarni showed the director a trailer that he made of the fully shot film. This trailer left Neel so impressed that he instantly decided to let Kulkarni edit the entire feature film. Cut to present, the young boy is garnering a lot of praises for his job and has carved a way for his new journey into the filmy world.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur’s production house Hombale Films, KGF: Chapter 2 stars Yash in the lead role and co-stars actors Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, and Prakash Raj.