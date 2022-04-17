KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash's film to enter Rs 500 crore club?

Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 has collected a whopping Rs 300 crores worldwide within just three days of its release while the Hindi version has soared to Rs 100 crores in North India. The film is nearing the Rs 500 crore mark and is expected to cross it soon.

A worldwide Tsunami has been caused by Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 as the film is on a rampage of breaking box office collections within days of its release. The long weekend has helped Yash’s film to rake up the box office is on a rampage; within two days of its release, the film KGF Chapter 2 has made a business of Rs 300 crores worldwide. The Hindi version of the film alone has collected Rs 100 crore in North India, setting a new record. And with the collection of the opening weekend, KGF Chapter 2 is all set to cross the Rs 500 crore mark.

According to Taran Adarsh, a film trade analyst, The film is trending better than the other all-time blockbuster films in the Hindi belt such as SS Rajamouli’s Bahubali 2: The Conclusion and Dangal. The film is further expected to benefit itself from the long weekend and rake in Rs 185 crores, according to him.

Looking at the business it did on the first day itself, the audience has already declared KGF Chapter 2 as a blockbuster film. If the early trends are taken into consideration, then this Yash starrer action-packed masala film will smash all the box office records.

Furthermore, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan said that Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 grossed Rs 165.37 crore on the opening day itself across the world. "FANTABULOUS opening for #KGFChapter2 at the Box Office. The movie has grossed a MASSIVE ₹165.37 cr from across the world on Day 1. Third HIGHEST opener of all time after #RRR and #Baahubali2. #Yash," he tweeted.

Prashanth Neel’s direction and Yash’s acting which also comes with a lot of swag are the prime reason why people are praising the film so much. The review for the second instalment of KGF by the audience has been an exception, drawing more and more crowds towards the theatres.

"#KGFCHAPTER2 Not even bored for a single scene. This is how the mass film should be. YASH on fire Exceeded the expectations. Hereafter Prashant Neel will be a most wanted director in south," tweeted a user. Apart from Yash, KFG Chapter 2 also stars actors Sanjay Dutt, Raveen Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty in pivotal roles.